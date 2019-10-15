Man missing in Farmington

Posted by | Oct 15, 2019 | |

The Farmington Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a Diné man who has been missing since Oct. 10.

Submitted
Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson, 40, is described as Native American, six-foot-one, 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at a residence on Emerald Street in Farmington, wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie, gray basketball shorts, white socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 505-334-6622.


Rate:

About The Author

Navajo Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

40.0 F (4.4 C)
Dewpoint: 18.0 F (-7.8 C)
Humidity: 41%
Wind: South at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.31

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Ginseng hunters say secrecy part of their hobby

Albuquerque places focus on missing Native Americans

Greta Thunberg tells Denver rally: 'We are the change'

Mining company wants Idaho tribe's lawsuit put on hold

Student's passion for purple martins inspires - An AP Member Exchange shared by the Austin American-Statesman

New group seeks community help to stop human trafficking - An AP Member Exchange shared by the Norman Transcript

Southern Ute Indian Tribe in Colorado to close jail

Vaping-related illnesses nearly double in South Dakota

Owl killings spur moral questions about human intervention

Lack of Sioux Falls police diversity creates challenges

Enbridge offers at least $24M to settle tribe pipeline suit

3 more tribes sign International Buffalo Treaty

A New Mexico icon, Spanish conquistador faces attacks

DC votes to name Columbus Day for indigenous people

Long a New Mexico icon, Spanish conquistador faces attacks

Committee to examine Native women's deaths, disappearances

Montana woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day for manslaughter

Florida congressman turns Trump support into recognition

Activist accused of rape remains jailed, despite prior order

Montana Editorial Roundup