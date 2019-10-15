Man missing in Farmington

The Farmington Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a Diné man who has been missing since Oct. 10.

Brian Wilson, 40, is described as Native American, six-foot-one, 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at a residence on Emerald Street in Farmington, wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie, gray basketball shorts, white socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 505-334-6622.