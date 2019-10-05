Missing Endangered Advisory for father and nine-month-son

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Loren A. Yazzie and his nine-month-son Adam Yazzie.

According to the state police, the Grants Police Department in Grants, New Mexico, is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Yazzie and his son, who were last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at his residence, which is located off of Rodeo Grounds Road in Grants.

Courtesy Grants Police Department
Loren A. Yazzie

Courtesy Grants Police Department
Adam Yazzie

Yazzie, 25, is 5’7 inches tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black t-shirt, and grey pants, and has a praying hands tattoo on his right forearm. His son was last seen wearing blue pants and no shirt.

Yazzie and Adam are missing and is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with any information regarding this Missing Endangered Advisory is asked to call the Grants Police Department at (505) 287-4404 or 911.

