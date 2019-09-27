New energy direction waiting for Council action

WINDOW ROCK

The Jonathan Nez-Myron Lizer administration’s Háyoołkááł Work Group can’t move forward on renewable energy until certain bills are acted upon but they are stuck at the Resource and Development Committee.

During a Sept. 17 presentation to the committee by the Háyoołkááł Work Group, Nez and members gave a quick overview on the group’s initiatives including renewable energy projects, a new energy office, and more importantly the future use of the “500-megawatts asset.”

“The reason this work group was developed, there is a lot of interest with the (potential) 500 megawatts of electricity available because of the closure of NGS and Kayenta Mine,” said Nez. “We are waiting but we need to begin hearing those proposals.”

The 500 megawatts of transmission capacity is an asset that will be acquired by Navajo after NGS has been fully decommissioned. How Navajo will use these rights is not yet clear. Nez is wants to have a decision made by the end of the year.

“As you know people are knocking on Navajo Nation’s door and want to be a part of this renewable energy movement on the Navjao Nation in terms of the 500 megawatts,” said Nez. “This Hayoolkaal will transition into the energy office because there is no clearinghouse for proposal vetting.”

The energy office will be set up under the Division of Natural Resources to serve as the “clearinghouse” for development and initiatives. The Council included approximately $664,000 in the FY 2020 budget and the president’s office will contribute an additional $100,000 for the new office.

“Anyone wanting to propose an energy project to this energy office will do the due diligence to do background checks of these companies,” said Nez. “We have the expertise to vet those proposals.”

Committee member Kee Allen Begay said anything that is being talked about or developed must go back to the chapters.

“Whatever needs to be done,” said Begay, “it needs to move forward, but as long as the community members, local chapter government are involved and supportive.”

JT Willie, director of the Division of Economic Development, said they are vetting 20 to 30 proposals and making sure communities and the Navajo people will benefit.

“The long-term bigger picture is ensuring the Nation has a good energy proposal moving forward,” said Willie. “We are trying to prevent them from going to different chapters because when they don’t get through with this vetting group they go to chapters. Our advice to chapters is seek the Hayoolkaal group.”

Nez explained that they aren’t telling chapters what to do, but the chapters don’t have the resources to properly vet these proposals. Although his administration fully supports chapters taking the reins, the working group can make certain they’re not scammed.

RDC member Wilson Stewart said communication is vital and asked how the committee can help. RDC member Mark Freeland agreed.

“We are asked these questions about energy policy,” said Freeland. “I want to answer on your behalf but I don’t know what you’re doing on the energy side.”

With a deadline looming near of what will become of the 500 megawatts, Nez is getting tired of waiting.

“If you are going to really promote renewable energy, RDC is the oversight,” said RDC Chairman Rickie Nez to Nez. “We are the oversight. I want to remind you of that. Everything related to energy comes through us. We have to work together. Your staff has to work with us.”

Rickie Nez, who sponsored the bill to save NGS, said he’s explained his stance on energy to environmentalists.

“I told them I have a six-year military background,” said Rickie Nez. “I fully understand national security. You can’t just have solar energy, you still have to have energy whether it’s coal power. You have the freedom to say what you want to me.”

A bill laying out a plan of operation for the new energy office is currently before RDC, a fact that Jonathan Nez also pointed out to the committee.

Still thwarting the Nation’s attempt to delve into renewable energy is bill No. 0073-19, which is to rescind the Navajo Nation Energy Policy of 2013. The bill would also direct the Department of Justice to draft a new energy policy.

The legislation would also re-establish an energy task force. The bill is awaiting action by the RDC.

“In relation to legislation (0073-19) it needed to be tweaked and reworked,” said Freeland.

“There are things we are waiting for RDC to do,” said Jonathan Nez. “Establishing an energy office, developing the task force. Yeah, you are the oversight. So, if you are the oversight then let’s act like an oversight and get these legislations complete so we can all work together.”