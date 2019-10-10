Obituaries for Oct. 10, 2019

Delores B. Jones

GALLUP — Funeral services for Delores B. Jones, 92, will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Delores was born March 6, 1927, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She passed away in Gallup.

Delores was a Blue Star mother who worked as a Harvey Girl on the railroad. She also worked for the Navajo Nation Aging Services and was a homemaker, rancher, medicine woman, rug weaver, and best mother and grandmother in the world. Delores is survived by her sons, Leonard H. Jones, Leon H. Jones and Frank H. Jones; daughter, Jolene Jones-Yazzie; and sister, Rose Touchin. Pallbearers will be Leonard H. Jones, Leon H. Jones, Frank H. Jones, Darrel Jones, Mataio Lavea, Tali Lavea, and Ryan Manygoats. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Freeman Stewart

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Freeman Stewart, 29, of Fort Defiance, were held Oct. 9 at The Potter’s House in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Martin Haven officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Freeman was born Dec. 28, 1989, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away Oct. 3, 2019, in Albuquerque. Freeman attended Window Rock High School and was self-employed. He enjoyed spending time with family, BMX and was an Arizona Cardinals fan. Freeman is survived by his wife, Shabi Sheka; daughter, Meilani Star Stewart; mother, Betty Stewart; brothers, Timothy Toney, David Toney and Nolan Stewart; and sisters, Colleen Hoskie and Teresa Stewart.

Freeman is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Stewart Sr. Pallbearers were Nolan Stewart, Tieron Johnson, Marcileno Yazzie, Erik Becenti, Kelby Uentillie, Brad Kaamasee, and Corey Nelson. Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nathaniel Max Platero

TO’HAJIILEE, N.M. — Funeral services for Nathaniel Max Platero, 34, of To’hajiilee, New Mexico, were held Oct. 9 at the Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary in To’hajiilee. Interment followed in Laguna, New Mexico. Nathaniel was born Nov. 26, 1984, in Albuquerque. He passed away Sept. 29, 2019, in Gallup.

Nathaniel studied culinary arts at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque, working in restaurants as a cook. He loved to cook and play games with his daughters. Nathaniel is survived by his mother, Gina E. Piaso and Darlene Platero; girlfriend, Samantha Ann Tenorio; daughters, Ayana Platero and Amber Platero; sister, Netta Piaso; brothers, Bobby Piaso III, Benjimen Piaso, Arron Esquibel, and Micheal Piaso; and grandmother, Helen Sandoval. Daniels Family Funeral Services—Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.