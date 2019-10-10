Obituaries for Oct. 10, 2019

Posted by | Oct 10, 2019 | |

Delores B. Jones

GALLUP — Funeral services for Delores B. Jones, 92, will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Delores was born March 6, 1927, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She passed away in Gallup.

Delores was a Blue Star mother who worked as a Harvey Girl on the railroad. She also worked for the Navajo Nation Aging Services and was a homemaker, rancher, medicine woman, rug weaver, and best mother and grandmother in the world. Delores is survived by her sons, Leonard H. Jones, Leon H. Jones and Frank H. Jones; daughter, Jolene Jones-Yazzie; and sister, Rose Touchin. Pallbearers will be Leonard H. Jones, Leon H. Jones, Frank H. Jones, Darrel Jones, Mataio Lavea, Tali Lavea, and Ryan Manygoats. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Freeman Stewart

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Freeman Stewart, 29, of Fort Defiance, were held Oct. 9 at The Potter’s House in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Martin Haven officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Freeman was born Dec. 28, 1989, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away Oct. 3, 2019, in Albuquerque. Freeman attended Window Rock High School and was self-employed. He enjoyed spending time with family, BMX and was an Arizona Cardinals fan. Freeman is survived by his wife, Shabi Sheka; daughter, Meilani Star Stewart; mother, Betty Stewart; brothers, Timothy Toney, David Toney and Nolan Stewart; and sisters, Colleen Hoskie and Teresa Stewart.

Freeman is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Stewart Sr. Pallbearers were Nolan Stewart, Tieron Johnson, Marcileno Yazzie, Erik Becenti, Kelby Uentillie, Brad Kaamasee, and Corey Nelson. Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nathaniel Max Platero

TO’HAJIILEE, N.M. — Funeral services for Nathaniel Max Platero, 34, of To’hajiilee, New Mexico, were held Oct. 9 at the Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary in To’hajiilee. Interment followed in Laguna, New Mexico. Nathaniel was born Nov. 26, 1984, in Albuquerque. He passed away Sept. 29, 2019, in Gallup.

Nathaniel studied culinary arts at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque, working in restaurants as a cook. He loved to cook and play games with his daughters. Nathaniel is survived by his mother, Gina E. Piaso and Darlene Platero; girlfriend, Samantha Ann Tenorio; daughters, Ayana Platero and Amber Platero; sister, Netta Piaso; brothers, Bobby Piaso III, Benjimen Piaso, Arron Esquibel, and Micheal Piaso; and grandmother, Helen Sandoval. Daniels Family Funeral Services—Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.


Rate:

About The Author

Navajo Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

52.0 F (11.1 C)
Dewpoint: 30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Humidity: 43%
Wind: Southwest at 10.4 MPH (9 KT)
Pressure: 29.93

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Swedish teen urges youth to demand climate change action

Lack of Sioux Falls police diversity creates challenges - An AP Member Exchange Feature shared by Argus Leader

Proposals would dam Little Colorado River for hydropower

Execution of Navajo man convicted in 2 killings on hold

Biden plan: Free community college, expanded loan programs

1

Book tells of American Indian children in boarding schools - An AP Member Exchange Feature shared by Minnesota Public Radio News

Courthouse Rock dig offers clues to Native American history - An AP Member Exchange shared by the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

Missing Native American women advocates call for action

Udall: Dems will need to 'blow it' to lose New Mexico in '20

Ginseng hunters say secrecy part of their hobby - An AP Member Exchange shared by The Gazette.

Ex-official accused of defrauding Mississippi Choctaw tribe

Books on supremacist's awakening, Iranian refugees, honored

Tribal leaders to address hearing on proposed Arizona mine

US official: Research finds uranium in Navajo women, babies

Swedish teen climate activist rallies crowd in South Dakota

Accomplice in killing of North Dakota woman gets 20 years

Harlem replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

Today in History October 15, 2019

Swedish teen climate activist touring Dakotas reservations