Guest Column | Blessings capture joy of Kéeshmish

By Seth Damon

Yá’át’ééh Kéeshmish. This season we rejoice in the blessings provided to us and reflect upon the long journey we traveled this year.

During this time, we are reminded of our strength as one Navajo Nation to overcome this pandemic. We have seen unprecedented levels of community support for one another through our food distribution drives, wood-hauling events, and all of us simply working together to help our neighbors.

It is through our traditional songs, ceremonies, and our protection prayers that sustains us as the largest sovereign nation in the United States. Our compassion and devoted faith are the shining strength and beauty of the Navajo people.

We treasure the lessons the last two years have taught us and that is to remain resilient.

We come safely together as family and friends during the Christmas holiday to share appreciation for those we love and care for. Use this time hugging our elders, holding our children in love, enjoying mutton stew, playing Navajo Ten card games, and gathering safely in fellowship with your loved ones.

The Navajo Nation Council is sending military care packages with essential items to be delivered to our active-duty service members who cannot return home before Christmas.

We send prayers of peace to all our warriors around the world. It is through the distinguished service of our men and women in uniform serving overseas today that allows us to have our freedoms.

Let it be remembered for generations the contributions of our warriors to all foreign conflicts and the honor our Navajo Code Talkers bring to the history of this country.

We now give thanks to the Holy People for safeguarding our land, the air, water, and all living beings during the wintertime on Mother Earth – Nihim?? Nahasdzáán.

May the Creator provide us guidance and blessings into the next year, and protect us as one Navajo family.

We wish you a blessed Merry Christmas and a more prosperous New Year.

Seth Damon is speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council and represents Bááháálí, Chéch’iltah, Manuelito, Tsé ?ichíí’, Rock Springs and Tsayatoh.