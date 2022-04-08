Guest Column | In honor of my late Nalí

By Nanabah Davis

When my grand-daughter Crystal started her first year in high school and was in the second quarter, I received a phone call from her one evening and she said, “Nalí I am writing a school report, do we have any family or relatives that are well known or popular?”

I got anxious as I was getting ready to answer her question.

I said, yes, we do, we have two relatives on my late father’s side. One was a Navajo Code Talker, he was an uncle to my father, and the other was an aunt to my father. She is in the Navajo biography and both are deceased.

So, I shared stories with her about both relatives.

Today I am writing about the memories I have as a child growing up about my father’s late aunt.

There were five of us – myself, Nanabah (named by my grandfather) and my four younger brothers, Darrell, Raymond, Harold Jr. We lost our youngest brother Garrell in 2004.

Five of us were raised and brought up by our late Nalí, Nada Davis Sr., In Tsaile, Arizona.

We lost our father, Harold Davis Sr., in 1970 from an automobile accident during the summer. I was only five years old at the time.

Then, our mother became a single parent with five small children with no one close and no family that she can trust to help her to provide for her children.

And she had no choice but to leave her children with her father-in-law (Nada Davis Sr.). So, she can go back to school for a better education and a future.

The only relation to her children that she trusted to leave her children with was her father-in-law because she knew he loved and cared for his five grandchildren, and he was a well-known and respected man in his community.

Every year throughout the month of March, we celebrate “women’s history.” No matter where you are in the world, we remember all the women and recognize the achievements they have made over the course of our history in a variety of fields.

And people all over the world join together to reflect on the centuries of sacrifice and courage that have fueled feminist progress. But this year more than ever we, the whole Diné nation, believe that the best way to honor feminists of the past is to work towards greater equality for future generations.

Also, we need to keep our Diné language going. Though, many of us are still physically isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual events are keeping us connected all month long.

Today, I share my story and honor my late Nalí. Her name was Chábáh Davis Watson (12-27-06 – 8-21-93). She was Tlááshchí’í (Red Bottom Clan).

She was the paternal aunt to my late father, Harold Davis Sr. And she was a sister to my late paternal grandfather, Nada Davis Sr.

I never read about her in the local papers or elsewhere, but I did read about her in the Navajo biography. I want people to hear about the story I know of the greatest teacher that will always be my hero and a female “warrior.”

As a child growing up, I have memories of her. I remember her visits with my grandfather in Tsaile at the house, and she would bring bags of groceries and she was always happy to see my grandfather and she always called him brother. They were really close.

Also I have memories of going up to Wheatfields with my father when I was little to Chábáh’s house and we would go inside and Mr. Watson (Chábáh”s husband) would say, “Asdza is here to see me” and my father would say, yes, “Asdza wanted to come and see you.” Which is a joking way us Navajo like to joke around or tease each other with in-laws.

As I’m writing this, I’m getting emotional because I can picture both my late Nalí’s – my grandfather and Chábáh – in my mind from my memories.

I miss them both dearly. I always remember her as a well-educated woman, well spoken, hard-working, professional, determined, intelligent, powerful, beautiful, amazing, brave, open minded, graceful, bright, ambitious, strong, accountable, impressive, independent, enthusiastic, clever, positive, capable, confident – a woman with skills and a resilient woman.

Above all a great teacher.

Nanabah Davis is originally from Lukachukai, Arizona. She is Nanestezi Tabahaa (Zuni Water Edge), born for Maiidesgezhnii (Coyote Pass). Her Chei”s are Tohtsonii (Big Water) her Nalí “s are Tlaashchii (Red Bottom).