Guest Column | Thank you for all you have done

Editor’s note: In recognition of International Women’s Leadership Day on March 8, the following was submitted for publication.

By Peter MacDonald

There is no doubt in my mind that we, the Navajo Nation, have many women leaders who’ve made and continue to make a big difference in our society. Ah’he’hee to all of them.

One wonderful selfless woman I know has done much, among them are the following: the creation (through her suggestions) of two Native American prep schools for our Native children’s high achievers, Navajo Academy and Native American Prep School.

She, with the help of Cushing Academy, created NAPS and she was the first president of the school.

She also helped organize the Navajo youth program to enlarge their participation in social and political issues of tribal communities.

She organized the “Navajoland Festival of the Arts” to teach and have young people learn and experience music, martial arts, drama and dance from well-known artisans who came to donate their time.

As chairman of the board, the festival gained national recognition as a future center for the arts and performing arts for Native American youth.

To this day, many young men and women come or write to say “thank you” to her.

She and several others went across the Navajo Reservation taping hundreds of stories by our elders. These tapes were then donated to Diné College. These stories are very much an important part of our history.

She helped with the beautification of the Navajo Nation fairgrounds, expansion of the reservation library program and increased public relations and support of the Navajo Zoological Park.

She was out there working, on a voluntary basis, with the people, departments, and organizations every day. As they say, “A woman’s work is never done.”

She organized a group to obtain 10,000 trees, donated by Brigham Young University, to landscape chapter communities; as a matter of fact, she landscaped the first Navajo Nation shopping center in Window Rock.

She, with the help of many like President Ronald Reagan, Vice President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara, Ed Gabriel and several energy companies promoted the “Night of First Americans” to honor all Native Americans at Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Members of Congress, movie moguls, celebrities and well-wishers were there to say, “thank you” to Native Americans.

Appointed by Arizona Gov. Babbitt to the Arizona Commission on the Arts plus being on the advisory board for the Heard Museum. She was recognized by the Dineh Little Theatre for her contributions to the world of art and culture in the Southwest.

She chaired the board of the Window Rock Elementary School Playground Foundation, which made many improvements to the school grounds, adding badly needed equipment and improvements; again, she got more than 3,000 trees donated.

A staunch conservationist, she was an active member of the Navajo Nation Landscaping and Conservation Committee.

She was president of the board for Community Action for Children and Youth. She was honored by the Navajo Nation Council for many valuable services rendered to the Navajo Nation.

She was invited to lecture at schools and presently is on the advisory board for the Navajo Nation Asthma program.

I know this wonderful and courageous lady, a leader, who wanted nothing but the best for her people. As a matter of fact, she also helped me throughout the many years as chairman of the Navajo Nation Council.

Whatever good I was able to do for the people, it was the result of her input and suggestions.

She accomplished all of this and more while tending to the kids, feeding me delicious meals and caring for our home. Her name? First lady of the Navajo Nation, my lovely wife, Wanda MacDonald.

Thank you for all you have done for your people and me. Your love, vision, confidence, and determination were the “wind beneath my wings” that made me move forward for the Navajo people.

Peter MacDonald is former chairman of the Navajo Nation Council.