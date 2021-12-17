Guest Column | We have a wealth of preventive knowledge

By Jill Jim

As the year comes to end, we have a lot to be thankful for. As Diné people, we feel blessed with the life around us and our existence on Mother Earth.

The Navajo New Year, “Ghaajj,” reminds us of this time for reflection. As I reflect on the past year, I naturally realize our strong Diné teachings to holistically approach life every day, to help combat the coronavirus.

Through the words and teachings of every mother, grandmother, father and grandfather, they ingrained in us “to be strong and have hope in overcoming any challenge, because you can,” and “it’s up to you.”

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic presents new challenges, I encourage everyone to reflect on what we have learned since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. We have collected a wealth of preventive knowledge and information about coronavirus; therefore, it is up to us to apply this to our daily routine. Continue to practice these preventive measures daily.

Many of our new cases today are due to the spread of the Delta variant, but we also have the Omicron variant that continues to spread in the United States and regions near the Navajo Nation.

Holidays continue to present challenges for our people and our health-care system on the Navajo Nation. The closer we get to the Christmas holiday, the greater need for people to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19. For those who are already fully vaccinated, we strongly urge you to get a booster shot prior to the upcoming holiday.

Recently, health-care facilities within the Navajo Nation reported increases in hospital visits and hospitalizations – both of which pose great challenges in meeting medical personnel needs, hospital bed space usage, and the demand for medical supplies/equipment.

The increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths is much greater in regions near and around the Navajo Nation, which also affects the ability to transport COVID-19 patients who are in need of special care from hospital facilities on the Navajo Nation to other facilities who can provide specialized services.

At this time last year, we were beginning the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. Now, we have approximately 71% of the eligible population 12 years and older fully vaccinated. Booster shots are widely available at all health-care facilities on the Navajo Nation. We know what it takes to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Mask up!

Wear a well-fitted mask around others outside your household while indoors and outdoors.

Younger individuals who are unvaccinated and are more at risk for the disease and hospitalization, as well could be more asymptomatic (not showing symptoms).

Do not let down by unmasking around others because the Delta variant is still very transmissible along with new variants such as Omicron. Wearing your mask daily could be a challenge, but we now know that this has helped reduce coronavirus transmission.

Don’t get offended when someone does inform you to put on your mask, it’s OK.

And, most importantly, do not underestimate the transmissibility, so mask up and be proud of it.

Physical distance around others

This holiday season, please avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not reside in the same household.

When people gather with others that they do not live with under the same roof, there is a tendency to let your guard down, which leads to an increase in the spread of COVID-19.

Stay six feet apart from others especially in crowded spaces or poorly ventilated areas.

While it might be difficult, encourage family member and guests to also wear their mask and physical distance at your home.

Get vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are free and all health-care facilities on the Navajo Nation offer the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The vaccines are highly-effective in reducing symptoms and reducing the chances of being hospitalized or death.

To be clear, the vaccines do not prevent COVID-19, but it will increase your chances of overcoming the illness if you do catch the virus.

Anyone age 5 and older can get vaccinated and those 15 years and older can get a booster vaccine dose.

The more individuals who are vaccinated in your family, the more you are protected and greatly reduce your chances of getting infected with COVID-19.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated and need more information to decide, make sure you seek credible information from legitimate websites and talk to a health provider if need be.

Around this time, many of us also get a flu shot and see if you can get both at the same time. If you are between the ages 20 to 44 and living on the Navajo Nation, only 59% of you have been vaccinated.

Limited gathering among households, more than 15 persons

In addition to avoiding in-person gatherings with those who don’t live within the same household, please limit the number of people at gatherings.

We just overcame a Thanksgiving holiday spike, so the less people in attendance, the lower the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

To protect family members this holiday season, it’s OK to ask guests to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result prior to attending.

Most importantly, no one with flu-like symptoms should attend a gathering. On some occasions, individuals with flu-like symptoms indicate having a sinus infection, common cold, allergies that mimic COVID-19 symptoms, so do not take the chance and stay home.

Treatment after a positive COVID-19 test result

Treatment for COVID-19 is available at health-care facilities on the Navajo Nation. If you test positive for COVID-19, check with your health-care provider immediately to see if you qualify.

The monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment helps defend against the virus from getting worse. Getting treatment can help prevent hospitalizations.

Get tested

It’s important to get tested for COVID-19 immediately upon onset of symptoms to receive COVID-19 treatment.

If you been told or think you have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested at your nearest health-care facility.

Stay informed

COVID-19 continues to change and create more variants. Scientists continue to study new variants including the Omicron variant. It’s crucial that our people take the time and the initiative to stay informed.

Visit the Navajo Department of Health webpage and social media for updated information at https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19, call the Health Command Center at 928-871-7014, or visit your local health-care facility.

I cannot predict the future, if and when this disease will go away. This disease named “Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19)” is here and has been here for a while.

As this disease mutates, remember, we have the knowledge to reduce spread and protect one another.

The footprint we leave to combat this modern-day monster can be achieved through our ability to apply these preventive measures every day.

Our hearts weigh heavy for those we have lost to coronavirus, but please remember and carry on their teachings. You must protect one’s self, our elders and relatives.

May this year end with love, joy and happiness with a new horizon plus prayer and hope that this disease will diminish. Be safe and take care.

Jill Jim, Ph.D, MPH, MHA, is executive director of the Navajo Department of Health.