Letter | Equal opportunity request for water

Editor,

My name is Kellie Kimmel and I am from Tuba City. My family and I have lived here for 12 years. I am writing to bring attention to the urgent need for water service installation to my residence in Tuba City. As a concerned citizen, I believe that access to clean and reliable water is fundamental necessity that should be provided to all members of our community.

Therefore, I am willing to express my frustration and growing concern regarding the ongoing issue of obtaining water service at my residence in the past nine years.

Despite my attempt to resolve the matter through various means, I have yet to receive any satisfactory assistance or progress. I understand that the local offices such as NTUA, Office of Environmental Services, and the land office in St. Michaels, Arizona, are responsible for ensuring the services such as water supply.

I’ve been informed there are currently 72 people like me waiting for a signature for a green light to give permission for NTUA to proceed with water services. I have been told to call the Council delegate of my area, Otto Tso, and the current Navajo President Buu Nygren, which I’ve emailed with no response.

However, the lack of response and action in my case has left me neglected and abandoned. As a member of the Tuba City community, I believe it is my right to have access to water services as everyone else living in my area who have water service. I believe by addressing this matter publicly, it may help more people in my situation get some kind of assistance by getting water services.

I kindly request your attention to this matter and an interview by your team to help me get my story out in hopes to resolve mine and everyone in my situation with the help they deserve.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. I appreciate your time.

Kellie Kimmel

Tuba City