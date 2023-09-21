Letter | Honoring Code Talkers

Editor,

Over 80 years ago, the U.S. became heavily involved with World War II on two fronts, the European and Pacific campaigns. Many were called to serve, and among those answering the call from across Navajoland and deployed on many battlefronts were the Marines – Navajo Code Talkers.

To honor the Navajo Code Talkers for the upcoming Navajo Code Talker Day on August 14 , a new or enhanced website (rodeoreride.com) is being shared for the public.

As a former journalist and former publisher of Rodeo Today in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jaymon Yazzie has chosen to revisit that period with his new website, plus adding current photos of Natives who have recently competed at the Reno Rodeo in Nevada — his current location.

Interestingly, one of the profiles written and published in 1991 told the rodeo announcing activities of Navajo Code Talker Kee Etsicitty from the New Mexico communities of Vanderwagen and Chichiltah.

Mr. Yazzie, originally from Lupton, Ariz. also has four uncles who served as Navajo Code Talkers. As young Marines, his uncle John V. Goodluck is pictured beside Kee Etsicitty on Bougainville of the South Pacific’s Solomon Islands in 1943.

“My Dad (Jackie Yazzie, Sr.) also fought in Europe during WWII and my uncle who served in the jungles of the Solomon Islands were both deployed in harsh conditions, not to mention the battles fought. I certainly have every measure of respect for them. I truly thank them, and all our Native warriors as well as all our Country’s veterans.”

“For all their sacrifice, we cannot take our Freedoms for granted.”

Jaymon Yazzie

Reno, Nev.