Letter to the Editor: Looking for Frank Mitchell’s family

I am writing about the Blessingway singer, Frank Mitchell.

I am writing asking for information about his family, and the possibility of receiving their blessing and permission to visit the burial site of Mr. Mitchell.

A little more than two years ago, because of my reading in his book, “The Autobiography of Frank Mitchell,” we drove through Chinle to better understand the Navajo people and culture.

We were guided on a tour through Canyon de Chelly by Mr. Ben Teller. He said to my wife and I, “Because I live here, I know the canyon.”

“It is a sacred house that I have come to,” are words of Frank Mitchell.

As I ask for help in speaking with Mr. Mitchell’s family and visiting his burial site, I will do so in this spirit.

In this way his words restore and heal us. “Because I live here” helps me understand the special place where Frank Mitchell performed the Blessingway.

I can be reached by email at jwbodeen@gmail.com.

Thank you for any help I may receive on my journey. I will be returning to Chinle during the week of Aug. 18-22.

Jim Bodeen

Yakima, Wash.