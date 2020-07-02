Letters: Provide free tax help to Navajos

I am again relaying this message to the Navajo Nation government. It’s really time for the Navajo Nation to provide an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to the Navajo people.

For the last several years, I’ve participated in a VITA program every tax season for my employer. The VITA program is a service initiated by the IRS.

With the help of the IRS, volunteers are trained, obtain certification and the link to the IRS TaxSlayer software. Volunteers then prepare and process federal and state tax returns for clients. And the greatest thing about the service: the service is free.

This is an incredible service for the community I work for. Over the last several years, our little office has processed thousands of tax returns for community members and community employees. And our VITA service continues to grow each year both in the number of tax returns that we process and the amount of tax refunds clients get, with no fees assessed to the client. Last year, our office transmitted over 2,000 tax returns and over $3 million in refunds.

By providing this service, the community is saving its community members hundreds of dollars in servicing fees that a paid preparer charges. Even at a $100 fee per client, that’s a savings of $200,000. This is more money in the pocket of the VITA clients.

The interested entity does need to provide a few things like volunteers, computers, Internet service and space. But with the training and software, the volunteers can quickly process tax returns. New entities may need a little training on how to move the tax return from prepared, quality review, transmittal, and record keeping, but that gets quickly accomplished.

Now, it is true that this service is already being provided within the Navajo Nation, but not up to its full potential. If the Navajo Nation government and the respective enterprises pooled together, this series could be provided around the Navajo Nation and save the Diné thousands of dollars.

So I put it out there to the Navajo Nation government, from legislative to executive: Help your constituents out by working to provide this service on the Navajo Nation. Save the people’s money so that more of life’s necessities like food and gas can be purchased by your constituents.

With the ending of the 2019 tax season, there is a short turnaround this year for the 2020 tax season. Planning needs to start now, recruitment of volunteers, space for tax preparation needs to be secured and equipment like computer, printers and copiers need to be purchased or found so that the tax returns can be prepared, transmitted and printed.

Just a thought to the leaders of the Navajo Nation.

Mark C. Graham

Gilbert, Ariz.

Put a price on carbon pollution

As we mourn losses of family and community members, livelihoods, and our ability to gather due to COVID-19, we face another silent threat to our future — a warming, drying climate.

On Tuesday, Flagstaff City Council joined Tuba City, Cameron and Tolani Lake chapters to endorse The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) — national legislation that will combat climate change by putting a price on the carbon pollution that drives it.

Worldwide, climate scientists and economists agree that pricing carbon pollution must be a part of solving climate change. HR 763 is a bipartisan, revenue neutral, and fair approach that reduces carbon pollution as it spurs innovation, creates new jobs, and protects America’s most vulnerable people with the dividend. It has 81 co-sponsors and growing public support nationwide.

It works by setting a small and steadily increasing fee paid on the carbon contained in fossil fuels at or near the mine, well, or U.S. border and returns the collected fees in equal shares to people as monthly dividends. Most low- to middle-income families will get more back in dividends than they’ll pay in increased energy costs.

Find out more and join the Arizona leaders urging Congress to price carbon pollution at citizensclimatelobby.org.

Shawn Newell

Flagstaff, Ariz.

Challenge Lake Powell Pipeline

Arizona should challenge the Lake Powell Pipeline because it could stop this unnecessary, wasteful, expensive, and destructive boondoggle.

As you know, Arizona heavily relies on Colorado River water, and, due to the drought contingency plan, some deliveries have been reduced and caused economic hardship. Despite this new reality, Utah politicians and the Bureau of Reclamation are pushing to approve the controversial LPP before President Trump may leave office in January.

Washington County, Utah, where I live, would receive the LPP water and it uses an average of 302 gallons per capita day. In contrast, Phoenix uses 111 and Tucson 122 gallons per capita day. The BOR recently released its biased LPP environmental statement that failed to analyze any water conservation alternatives.

The LPP may violate the Colorado River Compact by transferring upper basin water for a lower basin use. LPP construction and operation would also harm public lands and wildlife on the Arizona Strip. Arizona must issue state and county permits for the LPP to be built.

Arizona should not grant these LPP permits because the LPP may violate the compact, conservation alternatives were ignored, and its own water deliveries are being cut back. The BOR’s inadequate LPP environmental statement should not be used to allow Trump to approve the LPP.

Richard Spotts

St. George, Utah