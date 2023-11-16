Letters | Searching for missing close friend

Searching for missing close friend

Editor,

Hello my friend went missing. We have been searching for her for a month. She went missing off Hwy 126, Forest Road 144.

https://people.com/search-for-missing-new-mexican-woman-8398891

Her name is Ingrid Lane.

My father says that she is the mountains that I get my 2nd clan from.

She has been the best inspiration for me, especially growing up in the dormitory since I was in the 1st grade. A person my age so passionate for education, travel, nurturing self in nature, world class violinist, went to ivy leagues and simply was bored by their education and moved on. Lived in Monasteries around the world, she actively took a few years out of her own schedule in assisting her late father Kelly who helped found the KB Balance Trainer company, she did a whole world tour for him.

As of the last time I spoke to her she was banging down doors in the White House trying to get STEM programs available to the average /lower income families. She didn’t understand why it was only targeted towards the rich and that we were not only falling behind in the worldwide race of knowledge but now it has officially turned into a national security threat.

She believed in me so much by scheduling me for interviews/hangout sessions/introductions to W magazine, Vogue, editors from NY Times and Post. Believing in me so hard she paid for subscriptions to programs so that I can create a cookbook. She called one day out of nowhere and said she set up a new social media platform and all I had to do was show up and talk.

She’s a go getter. She was raised in nature and she tested herself and knew her limits. So excited for our future, our careers, and everything it involves. She didn’t let anything or anyone stop her or me from being great.

I’m currently living in NYC, but I plan on making my way back home to help in her search. It’s getting cold in the mountains near Jemez.

Raven Nez

New York City

‘Neutrality agreements’ are not neutral

Editor,

Navajo businesses have a lot stacked against them already, and it’s even worse when the government steps in with unnecessary roadblocks. One such policy is the recent requirement some federal agencies are putting into place that employers accept “neutrality agreements” in order to be a federal contractor.

While these agreements sound innocent and objective, they are neither. Workers during a union-organizing campaign are not allowed to hear the facts from both sides. They can only hear from or talk to the union side, and that is far from fair.

This is not what small businesses need. America is built on people gathering information to make informed choices in their political and union elections. These neutrality agreements will expose workers to un-informed, even coerced consent to a union.

Our Senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, as well as Congressman Eli Crane, should stand up to these abuses of power from unions and demand fairness when it comes to union organizing.

Sandy Kirlin

Fort Defiance