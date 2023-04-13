Letters | Thank you, animal control program

National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week is April 9-15 and Best Friends Animal Society would like to thank the hard-working men and women of Navajo Nation Animal Control Program.

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is more than 80 miles from the Navajo Nation at its closest point. But in the rural desert, that means we’re neighbors. Our location puts us in a unique position to work with the Navajo Nation’s Animal Control department and to see the multiple challenges they are facing.

Although data is lacking, it is thought that there are around 250,000 stray dogs on the Nation. The scope of the problem is overwhelming, and resources are scarce so Navajo Nation Animal Control employees devote huge amounts of time and resources to enhance public safety and increase lifesaving. Often these field and kennel officers help when no one else could.

By working with the Navajo Nation animal control field and kennel officers, Best Friends was able to help organize pet transports to the sanctuary and other partner organizations. In 2022, Best Friends helped transport more than 2,200 dogs and cats from the Navajo Nation to pet adoption organizations, but much more help is needed.

So, the next time you see an animal control officer or a kennel officer, please take the time to say, “Thank you for your service.”

Michelle Weaver

Director of Sanctuary Outreach at Best Friends Animal Society and the Best Friends Navajo Nation Program Team