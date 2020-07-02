Letters: The next pandemic — alcohol

It looks like another pandemic is looming around the corner on the Navajo Reservation. This time its location is in our backyard.

The dollar store in the St. Michaels area has submitted a request for a liquor license for liquor to be sold from their store. Just like the Bilagáanas, give them an inch and they take a mile. Obviously they are not familiar with the history of alcohol beverages in this area. It will be a pandemic. People will die, families will be destroyed, jobs will be lost, children will be exposed, and health issues will increase. I would like to say, “Yeah, let’s have another way to socialize and have fun.”

The reality is Native tribes have yet to figure out why alcohol is still a problem since its introduction to Native tribes. I would like to say “It’s OK because we have a cure now.” There is no cure and no new way of socializing. There is only destruction.

This situation is similar to the denial going on now with the pandemic. We can’t convince people to keep safe by wearing your mask, social distancing, stay home, wash hands, or you could die. How many more people have to die for people to wake up?

Same question to traders and consumers of alcohol. The only thing that seems to work to sober up people is the spiritual way of living, which is not easy. The most difficult is to surrender to a power greater than yourself. This kind of surrender is not weakness; it is strength and love of oneself, and that is a whole story in itself.

The idea of a dollar store is good; it’s progress to see these stores in our communities. Keep it that way. Alcohol doesn’t work for us and we can do without it.

Sharon Manuelito

Window Rock, Ariz.

Lizer, we are watching

Armchair general: One who speaks authoritatively on topics one actually knows little about.

I am writing in response to the Navajo Nation vice president Lizer’s interview with the Navajo Times today. I am writing as a Navajo/Diné woman and granddaughter of the late Paul Williams Sr. (Steamboat Chapter).

Shinálí hastiin was a life-long politician who served on tribal council and as chapter president for the community of Steamboat, Arizona.

Shinálí was respectful and cared for the needs of his constituents. He was knowledgeable about many things yet he consulted with elders and hataałi about what makes a good leader.

Shinálí focused on clean politics, transparency, and k’e. He listened to the people. He was an advocate and he was persistent in the role he played in the U.S. Supreme Court landmark case involving tribal sovereignty (Williams v. Lee, 1959).

Shinálí listened to his community members and accepted constructive criticism by all. Guess what? He did not engage in name-calling or refer to community members as “armchair generals” and he didn’t deflect when asked important questions about his personal agenda or political alliances.

Most importantly, shinálí did not engage in gaslighting or in the manipulation of the truth. Yes, the initial outrage was sparked by NNVP’s attendance at a Trump campaign rally and his disregard for COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols.

The reality is that the NNVP sends a contradictory message to our cheíís and másánís, who have been told they can’t attend gatherings, they can’t attend ceremonies, and they can’t interact with family or friends. The NNVP can continue to justify his actions but it is not acceptable to engage in such negative behaviors, blaming and name-calling.

The NNVP needs to remember the Navajo/Diné people voted for President Jonathan Nez and not Lizer’s personal Republican or business agenda. I am speaking on behalf of a number of Navajo/Diné elders who have contacted me with this sentiment: “Lizer can vote however he wants in his own booth, but for now he represents the majority … the Navajo/Diné people and his constituents.”

I believe it is important for the Navajo/Diné community to hold the NNVP accountable. We are a collective society, we are watching, and we will continue to voice our concerns.

Deidra Williams Angulo

Steamboat, Ariz.