Police Blotter: FBI seeks info about man’s death

Posted by | Oct 17, 2019 | |

ALBUQUERQUE

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Tyrell J. Bellson.

Bellson’s body was found near Highway 53 at approximately Mile Marker 20 in Zuni on Sept. 24, 2019.

He likely had been dead for several days. Bellson, of Zuni Pueblo, was 35 years old at the time of his death.

The FBI and the Zuni Pueblo Tribal Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or may submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.


Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

48.0 F (8.9 C)
Dewpoint: 14.0 F (-10.0 C)
Humidity: 25%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.14

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

In Oklahoma, governor tests power of tribal gambling

1

Lawmakers told state must plan for more electric vehicles

Ex-tribal chairman agrees to plead guilty to wire fraud

City official: I support vandalism of Columbus statue

New Mexico candidates for Congress highlight cash flow

BHSU student hopes to promote cultural understanding

Native American group seeks to slow Alamo church renovation

Mankato entrepreneur uses Lakota traditions in salves, soaps

Providence mayor says he'd consider moving Columbus statue

Utah county to vote on possibly changing form of government

University holds Indigenous Peoples Day events Tuesday

Navajo voters elect new delegate to tribal council

Columbus statues vandalized on US holiday named for him

Some states celebrate indigenous people instead of Columbus

1

Scholars reveal stories about 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis

Righting 'sins of omission': Monument honors Virginia women

Some states honoring indigenous people instead of Columbus

Wausau school board president running for Congress