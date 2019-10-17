Police Blotter: FBI seeks info about man’s death

ALBUQUERQUE

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Tyrell J. Bellson.

Bellson’s body was found near Highway 53 at approximately Mile Marker 20 in Zuni on Sept. 24, 2019.

He likely had been dead for several days. Bellson, of Zuni Pueblo, was 35 years old at the time of his death.

The FBI and the Zuni Pueblo Tribal Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or may submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.