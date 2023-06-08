1 arrested as brawl breaks out at Leupp planning meeting

PHOENIX

A Leupp Chapter community member walked into a planning meeting with questions of concern and walked out handcuffed to a police officer instead.

Violet White, a Leupp resident, was arrested on June 5th and taken to the Tuba City Adult Corrections after a physical altercation occurred between her and Chapter Manager Marjorie Sangster.

Leupp resident Carlotta White said Sangster made her feel threatened, and Sangster is a Navajo Nation employee who should not have done what she did.

Carlotta said when she arrived at the meeting, it was already in session, and the current discussion was about forensic audit and said Sangster needed clarification on what a forensic audit was, leading to Carlotta asking Sangster how she didn’t know what the audit was when she has been working for the Navajo Nation.

After Carlotta had confronted Sangster, Sangster walked over to Carlotta and started pointing a pen in Carlotta’s face over and over to a point where Carlotta realized – later on – her hand was swollen with pen marks from trying to defend herself.

Sangster said to Carlotta she had no right to be at the chapter meeting; she had no right to talk to Sangster. After Chapter Vice President Angela Cody got up to redirect both women, she nudged Carlotta as a signal to leave when Sangster began to yell at her again.

“She said, ‘You’re intoxicated; you’re like that. The only time you really talk is when you’re intoxicated and come here.’ That really triggered me right there, and I told her, ‘No, I’m not,” Carlotta said.

Read the full story in the June 8 edition of the Navajo Times.