110th Northern Navajo Fair has something for everyone

WINDOW ROCK – The 110th Annual Northern Navajo Nation Fair is just around the corner, and this year’s event is jam-packed with activities. “Diné Bidziil” or “Navajo Strong” is the theme for this year’s fair.

The 2023 Northern Navajo Fair Queen and Princess Pageant will take place Sept. 28 at the Shiprock Rodeo Arena beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will feature a horsemanship presentation with models dressed in country-western attire for the judges’ interview.

The pageant for queen is for contestants between the ages of 16 to 23 years, and the princess pageant is for contestants between the ages of 7 to 11.

The Northern Navajo Fair Yé’ii Bi Cheii is scheduled from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Cassandra Ann Beletso of Mexican Water, Utah, is the patient, and medicine man Phillip Begay of Ganado, Arizona, will conduct the ceremony.

The Miss Northern Navajo and Miss Northern Navajo Teen pageants are slated from Oct. 3-6. More information on times and locations to be announced.

The Northern Navajo Fair Horticulture Exhibit is scheduled from Oct. 3-8. It will feature awards for first, second, and third place in the following categories: best of show, best farmer, largest watermelon, largest squash, largest pumpkin, vegetable/fruit basket, floral display/basket, vegetable varieties, fruit varieties, and field crops.

Youth Day is slated for Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a raffle contest, snow cones, and live music.

The Northern Navajo Fair Elder Fest 2023 is also scheduled for Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., sponsored by the Shiprock Division of Aging and Long Term Care Support and the Northern Navajo Fair. The first 200 elders will receive a free T-shirt and activities and prizes will be scheduled throughout the day, including free lunch.

The Master’s Rodeo is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Shiprock Rodeo Arena beginning at 5 p.m. for participants 40 years of age and older in the events of barrel racing and breakaway roping for women, and chute dogging, breakaway roping, team roping, and co-ed ribbon roping for men.

The Vendor Market is scheduled from Oct. 5-8 at the Indian Market, located inside the fairgrounds, and at the Northern Navajo Fair Yé’ii Bi Cheii grounds.

Also scheduled from Oct. 5-8 is the Northern Navajo Fair Exhibit featuring commercial and industrial booths, government and tribal organizations, schools, colleges, and more.

The Northern Navajo Trail Ride is scheduled for Oct. 6, ending at the Yé’ii Bi Cheii grounds with a live demonstration starting at 3 p.m. The event will feature free T-shirts while supplies last, and refreshments and lunch will be provided.

The Northern Navajo Fair Powwow is scheduled from Oct. 6-7, with a 7 p.m. grand entry on Friday at 1 and 7 p.m. grand entrance for Saturday. Erny Zah is the master of ceremonies.

The Northern Navajo Fair Junior Rodeo is slated for Oct. 6, beginning at 8 a.m. It will feature the midget division (ages 4-6), peewee division (ages 7-11), jr. co-ed division (ages 12-14), sr. girls division (ages 15-18), and sr. boys division (ages 15-18).

The Beauty and Beast barrel racing, broncs, and bull riding event will occur at the rodeo arena on Oct. 6, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Northern Navajo Fair Open to the World Rodeo is scheduled for Oct. 7-8, featuring bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, open team roping, ladies breakaway roping, barrel racing, and wild horse race.

The Northern Navajo Fair parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 8 a.m. It will include categories for marching bands, veterans’ organizations and motorcycle groups, royalty, schools, Navajo chapters, private affiliates, tribal organizations, non-tribal organizations, political non-candidates, and political floats.

On Saturday, the Northern Navajo Fair high school parade marching band competition will also take place with first place prize money at $1,500, second place at $1,000, third place at $500, and fourth place at $500.

The Northern Navajo Song and Dance is scheduled for Oct. 6-8, beginning at 5 p.m., and will feature the Chinle Valley Boys. The masters of ceremonies are Germudson Yazzie and Derrick Sloan.

The Navajo Nation Fair Legends Concert is slated for Oct. 8, from noon to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds. It will feature Apache Spirit, Fenders II, Harold Mariano and the Sundowners, Aces Wild, Axe Handlers, Hopi Clansmen, Mr. Indian and Time, Billy Crawley II and the Good Ol’ Boys, and the Memory Makers.

Information: www.northernnavajofair.org