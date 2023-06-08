Thursday, June 8, 2023

NHA residence in Chilchinbeto may have connection to missing person

Courtesy | Tasheena Upshaw
Dustin Zonnie poses for a picture with his daughter as they enjoy a meal in a restaurant before he was reported missing March 3. Zonnie is from Chilchinbeto, Ariz.

Holly James

WINDOW ROCK

Dustin Zonnie has been missing for over three months, and people known for criminal activity may have some connections to his disappearance.

Zonnie, 36, was last seen in Chilchinbeto on Friday, March 3. He is the youngest of four siblings born and raised in the Chilchinbeto area.

Zonnie, recognized in the community, isn’t known to go away unannounced for long periods and checks in almost daily, according to his family, Tasheena Upshaw, and Tamera Zonnie.

The family filed a missing person’s report with Kayenta Police District a few days after worry started to build as the family waited in silence for his daily check-in calls that never came.

Since the report was filed, his family has completed over 30 searches for their relative.

The lead investigator from Kayenta Police, Reeder Nez, and two units from Chinle Police District accompanied the family on one of the initial searches. However, since then, the family has been searching on their own. Most of the area in Chilchinbeto is broad and desolate, yet the family continues to sift through every inch, hoping to find a clue or trace that will lead them to their loved one.

The break the community hopes for may point to a residence in the heart of a Navajo Housing Authority complex nearby.

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

