NHA residence in Chilchinbeto may have connection to missing person

WINDOW ROCK

Dustin Zonnie has been missing for over three months, and people known for criminal activity may have some connections to his disappearance.

Zonnie, 36, was last seen in Chilchinbeto on Friday, March 3. He is the youngest of four siblings born and raised in the Chilchinbeto area.

Zonnie, recognized in the community, isn’t known to go away unannounced for long periods and checks in almost daily, according to his family, Tasheena Upshaw, and Tamera Zonnie.

The family filed a missing person’s report with Kayenta Police District a few days after worry started to build as the family waited in silence for his daily check-in calls that never came.

Since the report was filed, his family has completed over 30 searches for their relative.

The lead investigator from Kayenta Police, Reeder Nez, and two units from Chinle Police District accompanied the family on one of the initial searches. However, since then, the family has been searching on their own. Most of the area in Chilchinbeto is broad and desolate, yet the family continues to sift through every inch, hoping to find a clue or trace that will lead them to their loved one.

The break the community hopes for may point to a residence in the heart of a Navajo Housing Authority complex nearby.

Read the full story in the June 8 edition of the Navajo Times.