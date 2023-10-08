Aariyanna Austin crowned 2023-24 Náhookǫsjígo Diné Bich’eekį

SALT LAKE CITY

Aariyanna Austin was crowned the 2023-24 Náhookǫsjígo Diné Bich’eekį Friday night at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock.

Before Austin, 21, was named the new Miss Northern Navajo, she stood silently praying to the Creator and put her faith in the Diyin Dine’é. She thanked them for the opportunity to run for the title.

“And even being a part of the pageant,” Austin said. “Even be considered a contestant.

“When my name was called, I immediately felt emotional,” she said. “I had to compose myself and give that grace that I was raised and brought up in. Everything––all the anxiety, all the nervousness faded away, and I stepped right into the Miss Northern Navajo title.”

Austin, aka Haskellette Billy, is Bit’ahnii and born for Tsé Nahabiłnii. Her maternal grandfather is Hooghan Łání, and her paternal grandfather is Naakaii Dine’é.

She is the daughter of Haskell Billy and Arloa Austin.

Austin is originally from Tsékǫ Halbáhi. She resides in Naat’áanii Nééz and attends school and works in Tóta’, New Mexico. She is the 2019-2021 Miss Northern Navajo Teen.

The Miss Northern Navajo title is one of the most prestigious in Diné Bikéyah, said Austin.

“I’ve had many different titles, but this is the second largest (pageant) title (in) the Navajo Nation,” Austin said. “It runs next to Miss Navajo.

“There’s a lot of responsibilities––a lot of expectations that are held with this title,” she explained. “It’s one of the most prestigious titles that I’ve held.”

Austin held many pageant titles, including the Eastern Navajo Baby Contest winner when she was younger.

Austin said she already has a full schedule.

“I have a lot of appearances to make,” she said. “Yesterday (Oct. 7) was the (Northern Navajo Fair) parade.”

Austin and Anayah Dickson, the 2023-24 Miss Northern Navajo Teen titleholder, took a short break before making their rounds during the fair over the weekend.

“We went to the rodeo, walked around the carnival, then we went to the powwow,” Austin explained. “I attended the yé’ii bi cheii ground, shook people’s hands, then I danced last night. I got home kind of late. Then I jumped back up and got ready again.”

Austin’s platform sustains Navajo culture through activities and working with youth and older people.

“What I want to accomplish for this year is that I’d really like to get more girls involved in the Miss Northern Navajo/Miss Northern Navajo Teen pageants,” Austin explained. “So that’s going to be one of my biggest priorities.”