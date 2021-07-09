Friday, July 9, 2021
Amber Alert canceled after Aneth toddlers found safe

Donovan Quintero

GALLUP

The Navajo Nation Police canceled the Amber Alert for two missing toddlers after they were found safe.

The two toddlers, Bailey, 16 months, and Braidin Begay, 3 months, we’re found safe and their father was arrested without incident around 2 a.m. south of Delores, Colorado, according to the Navajo Police.

Navajo Police issued the Amber Alert for Bailey and Braidin Begay from Aneth, Utah, on Thursday.

Police say the siblings were allegedly abducted from their home – 15 miles north of the Aneth store by their father, Brandon Begay, 35.

The children were reunited in Cortez, Colorado, with their mother.

Donovan Quintero

Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona.

