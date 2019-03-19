AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Gallup girl

Posted by | Mar 19, 2019 | |

AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Gallup girl

Gallup Police Department | Courtesy photo
Gallup Police released these photos of Tanisha Jim, 15, for whom an Amber Alert was issued today.

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico State Police issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year-old Tanisha Jim.

Police say Jim was last seen on Monday after being dropped off by her brother and sister at Ford Canyon Park in Gallup to “hang out” with a male subject. The male may possibly be a Murray Jameson, 18, from Ya-Tah-Hey, New Mexico. Police add Jim made plans to meet Jameson over Facebook.

Jim told her siblings she knew the male and “he was a friend.” She asked them to pick her up later from the park.

According to a police description, Jim was last seen wearing a gray jacket with flowers on the side, blue jeans and Nike shoes. She is Native American with brown eyes, light brown hair, stands 5’3” inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Jim, who police say they believe is in danger if not located, may be with Jameson in the Albuquerque area in a black Toyota Corolla, four-door passenger car with tinted windows, with unknown license plate.

If seen, police say to call your local police department or to call Detective Philamina Chischilly with the Gallup Police Department at 505-863-9365.

Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

NJ reaffirms official status of 2 Native American tribes

Warren backs congressional plan for reparations study

Coroner: 14-year-old Montana girl died from hypothermia

Horses rescued after unexpected birth

Warren embraces underdog role as she faces 2020 challenges

With treaty set to expire, will there be rough waters ahead?

1

Police temporarily suspend search for 4-year-old Utah girl

Police: Search continues for missing 3-year-old girl in Utah

Big Island hospital receives grant for new emergency room

State bill would make November Alaska Native Heritage Month

Native Americans say movement to end 'redface' is slow

Lawmakers pass nursing home funding, pipeline protest bills

Democrats celebrate big legislative wins on education, taxes

New Mexico Legislature adjourns after push of new bills

ATV protest ride leader turned lawmaker told to pay up

Louisiana's faith healing history, from traiteurs themselves

30,000 fentanyl pills seized on Arizona Indian reservation

New Mexico Legislature approves Indigenous People's Day bill

Board: IDs at 12 UNC campuses don't comply with voter law

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Overcast

34.0 F (1.1 C)
Dewpoint: 30.9 F (-0.6 C)
Humidity: 89%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.22

More weather »