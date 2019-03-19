AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Gallup girl

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico State Police issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year-old Tanisha Jim.

Police say Jim was last seen on Monday after being dropped off by her brother and sister at Ford Canyon Park in Gallup to “hang out” with a male subject. The male may possibly be a Murray Jameson, 18, from Ya-Tah-Hey, New Mexico. Police add Jim made plans to meet Jameson over Facebook.

Jim told her siblings she knew the male and “he was a friend.” She asked them to pick her up later from the park.

According to a police description, Jim was last seen wearing a gray jacket with flowers on the side, blue jeans and Nike shoes. She is Native American with brown eyes, light brown hair, stands 5’3” inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Jim, who police say they believe is in danger if not located, may be with Jameson in the Albuquerque area in a black Toyota Corolla, four-door passenger car with tinted windows, with unknown license plate.

If seen, police say to call your local police department or to call Detective Philamina Chischilly with the Gallup Police Department at 505-863-9365.