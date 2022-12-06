Amber alert issued for 5-year-old

WINDOW ROCK

An Amber Alert has been issued for Oreyana Clinton, 5, a Native girl.

Oreyana’s description is 3 feet tall, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Oreyana was last seen around 4 p.m. Dec. 5 near 51st St. and Central in Albuquerque, attempting to board a city bus with her intoxicated father, Nicholas Clinton.

Due to the father’s alleged intoxication, Oreyana and her father were denied access to the bus.

When her father returned to the HOPOB Shelter at 1511 Gibson Blvd., he returned without Oreyana.

Oreyana was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Her whereabouts are unknown, and many details are still unknown and under investigation.

However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Oreyana Clinton, said police.

Anyone with any information regarding this Amber Alert is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-2677 or dial 911.

Dec. 6, 2022

9:19 a.m. update: Oreyana Clinton has been found, according to Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander for the Criminal Investigation Division at the Albuquerque Police Department.