Amber Alert issued for four children, police searching Tseyatoh

Donovan Quintero

Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, 10; Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 7; Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 5; and Rain Cloud Peshlakai, 2.

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Police on Thursday afternoon issued an Amber Alert.

Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, 10; Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 7; Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 5; and Rain Cloud Peshlakai, 2, have been allegedly abducted by their father Rumaldo Peshlakai on Thursday, according to authorities.

Rumaldo Peshlakai

Police sources say SWAT responded to a man with a weapon call in the Tseyatoh community area, which is west of Gallup, New Mexico. Navajo police responded to an alleged domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Navajo Nation Police Department.

Rumaldo Peshlakai fled the scene with the children in a maroon Yukon and threatened to harm the children. When police located the Yukon, Peshlakai and the children were not in the Yukon. Police say they believe they are on foot in the area.

Peshlakai is described as 5-foot-9, has brown eyes, and weighs about 210 pounds.

Police sources say the police are searching in the Tseyatoh.

Anyone with information should call the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6112 or 911.

No other information has been released.

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

