Amber Alert issued for four children, police searching Tseyatoh

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Police on Thursday afternoon issued an Amber Alert.

Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, 10; Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 7; Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 5; and Rain Cloud Peshlakai, 2, have been allegedly abducted by their father Rumaldo Peshlakai on Thursday, according to authorities.

Police sources say SWAT responded to a man with a weapon call in the Tseyatoh community area, which is west of Gallup, New Mexico. Navajo police responded to an alleged domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Navajo Nation Police Department.

Rumaldo Peshlakai fled the scene with the children in a maroon Yukon and threatened to harm the children. When police located the Yukon, Peshlakai and the children were not in the Yukon. Police say they believe they are on foot in the area.

Peshlakai is described as 5-foot-9, has brown eyes, and weighs about 210 pounds.

Police sources say the police are searching in the Tseyatoh.

Anyone with information should call the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6112 or 911.

No other information has been released.