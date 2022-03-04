Area Briefs | Due to declining risk, tribe rescinds restrictions

SOUTHERN UTE RESERVATION, Colo.

As positive cases and hospitalization rates decline, the Southern Ute Indian Tribal Council rescinded the tribe’s COVID-19 restrictions, effective Tuesday, March 1.

According to a news release from the tribe, the Incident Management Team has worked with Tribal Council and other leaders to adjust the tribal response to the pandemic, while continuing the health and safety practices vital to protecting the tribal community.

The IMT will continue to monitor data in the event that the on-going pandemic requires the tribe to return to a more restricted operation.

The tribe will also continue to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and maintain precautions including weekly testing for unvaccinated employees.

The Tribal Council encourages safe health practices such as wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing and testing frequently.

Information: 970-563-0100.

NHA program helps households with rent, utilities

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Housing Authority on Feb. 22 announced the extension of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps eligible households with rent and utilities due to hardships created by the pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury funds the program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, which Congress approved on Dec. 26, 2020.

On Jan. 26, 2021, the NHA received $93 million for the program.

William Scott, the program administrator, said the program ended on Sept. 30, 2021. However, on Nov. 18, 2021, the program received notice that the program would be extended through 2022.

“We are still in the midst of the pandemic, and many Navajo families are struggling during this time,” he said.

Scott said the program is expected to be functional by mid-March 2022.

“Households from across the country can access the online portal to apply for the ERAP,” Scott said. “The ERAP is currently processing applications manually, so the portal will help speed the process up.”

Eligible households include one or more individuals who qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income due to COVID-19 and have an income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Highlights of the program are:

• Rental assistance, which may include up to 12 months of assistance.

• Utility assistance.

• Payments directly to the rental unit’s landlord and the utility provider.

The program will not pay for costs that have been or will be reimbursed under any other federal assistance. However, it can cover the portion left unpaid.

Information: 928-871-2669 or www.NavajoRentHelp.org

Complete Consumer Impact Survey

WINDOW ROCK- The deadline for Diné to complete a one-minute survey called the Navajo Hardship Assistance Consumer Impact Survey is extended to March 25.

Everyone is welcome to complete the survey and become eligible for prizes including a one-year subscription to the Navajo Times, a $50 Chevron gift card, $50 Bashas’ gift card, travel mugs and more.

The Navajo Nation’s Division of Economic Development invites you to complete the survey at www.NavajoEconomy.org.

Information: 928-871-6544.