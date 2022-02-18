Area Briefs | Fort Defiance hospital board files suit against IHS for funding cuts

FORT DEFIANCE

On Friday, the Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board Inc. filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of New Mexico against the Indian Health Service because the federal agency cut 90% of the hospital’s contract support costs.

The amount of the cut was more than $16 million.

The hospital board said this action violates the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act provisions.

In a statement, the board said the pandemic impacted the Navajo Nation more severely than other communities. Yet, IHS determined that now is the appropriate time to cut funding needed to provide quality health care to the Navajo people and communities.

The board’s statement said, “The funding loss will impact not only Navajo patients but also FDIHB employees and the local economy.”

Genevieve Notah, the spokeswoman for the Navajo Area IHS, said the IHS does not comment on pending litigation.

The hospital board said it anticipates the federal court will recognize the harm this enormous funding reduction is causing the Navajo people. It would act swiftly to correct this injustice.

Citizens asked to take consumer impact survey

ST. MICHAELS – The Navajo Hardship Assistance Consumer Impact Survey is an effort to gather data on consumer behavior patterns to determine the best way to meet the people’s needs.

With the infusion of $557 million of Hardship Assistance funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, this is a rare chance for data-driven research.

With Economist Alisha Murphy, a team is conducting a survey to collect and examine data that shows the spending behaviors of Navajo consumers.

The survey launched on Jan. 19. It is important to gather this information to learn and understand the demand for goods and services.

Consumer research helps businesses and organizations, like the Division of Economic Development, understand consumer priorities and purchasing behavior.

So far, the division has received more than 1,300 responses to the survey. The data so far shows that more than 50% of the previous CARES Act Hardship Assistance funds were spent off the Nation.

“Our ultimate goal is to see more of those dollars spent within the Navajo Nation,” DED stated in a news release.

When dollars are spent locally, they raise Navajo communities’ overall quality of life, pay more salaries, offer higher wages, raise the level of economic activity, and build up local tax bases to reinvest back into communities.

All survey responses are 100% anonymous and voluntary. Participation in no way affects disbursement and distribution of Hardship Assistance funds.

The survey is scheduled to close on Feb. 28.

Those interested can access the survey at www.navajoeconomy.org or www.surveymonkey.com/r/NNHACIS or through DED’s social media accounts.

Information: 928-871-6544 or navajoeconomy@navajo-nsn.gov

BLM hosts public meetings on proposed Chaco land withdrawal

FARMINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management’s Farmington field office will host public meetings on the proposed land withdrawal surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Feb. 23 and 24.

The agency proposes to withdraw more than 350,000 acres of public lands surrounding the park, subject to valid existing rights, from United States mining laws and leasing under mineral leasing laws. This is proposed to protect public lands and the greater area with rich Puebloan, tribal and cultural legacies.

On Jan. 5, the BLM published a notice in the Federal Register announcing the 90-day public comment period for the proposed withdrawal and the public meetings. The public may submit comments until April 6

BLM invites the public to register and participate in one of the upcoming public meetings. There will be one virtual session and two in-person sessions.

On Feb. 23, the meeting is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts building.

On Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the meeting is also at SJC.

On Feb. 24, a Zoom webinar will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Information: Sarah Scott, 505-564-7689 or sscott@blm.gov

Coconino Co. offers services for students, families Impacted by COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF – Coconino County Superintendent Cheryl Mango- Paget, announced that kindergarten through 12th grade students and families impacted by COVID-19 can now request wraparound support services, such as groceries, lodging, and laundry.

Families who have been impacted by a positive COVID-19 test result after July 1, 2021 can fill out a request form to be reimbursed for short-term lodging, laundry services, and groceries.

An itemized receipt is required for reimbursement. No receipt is needed for grocery reimbursement via gift card.

To receive reimbursement or a gift card, families must fill out the COVID-19 Wraparound Services Request form along with proof of purchase. A printable form, that can be submitted through email, is available online.

Information: coconino.az.gov/K12COVID19, kdonatell@coconino.az.gov, or 928-679-8056.