Area Briefs | Miss Indian Arizona crown attracts 8 contestants

PARKER, Ariz.

The 61st Annual Miss Indian Arizona Scholarship Program will take place at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Oct. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The eight young women from across the state vying for the 2022-23 Miss Indian Arizona title are:

Cheyanne Ruth Begay, Navajo Nation.

Kaitlyn Kaylee Dillon, San Carlos Apache Tribe.

Lehuna Lani Dosela, Gila River Indian Community.

Emile Eich, Navajo Nation.

Manderee Jose, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Sistine Lewis, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Maria Pablo, Tohono O’odham Nation.

Morgan Angel Smith, San Carlos Apache Tribe.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Indigenous Resilience.”

The Miss Indian Arizona Association will award the winners $10,400 in scholarship funds.

Information: Denise Homer, 928-662-6028.

Travel restrictions for US 191 between Chinle, Many Farms

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following travel restriction on U.S. 191 for a 12-mile shoulder widening project between Chinle and Many Farms (mileposts 448 to 460):

U.S. 191 will be reduced to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, beginning Sept. 6 through November.

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

Drivers should be prepared to stop when approaching the work zone.

The restrictions will be lifted each day after work hours and during the weekend.

Closures and restrictions will be in place until the winter shutdown, then resume in the spring of 2023.

Information: visit the project web page.

Chinle man found injured, dies

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff Police is investigating a suspicious death in east Flagstaff.

Officers were called to the old Sizzler Restaurant on the 3600 block of East Route 66 on Sept. 1 at around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a male lying on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant. Officers checked on the man; he was breathing but was not responsive to officers, and he was found to have significant facial injuries and head trauma.

The man was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment but was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Donovan Young of Chinle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 928-774-1414, Detective Hansen at 928-679-4021 or mhansen@flagstaffaz.gov, or call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Window Rock woman dies on Grand Canyon backpacking trip

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.

Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez of Window Rock was found dead Sunday along the Thunder River Trail about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.

They said Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip.

Hiking down the Thunder River Trail on Sunday in triple-digit heat, she reportedly became disoriented and later unconscious.

Trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.