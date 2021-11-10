Area Briefs: Natives share cultural ties to Little Colorado River

FLAGSTAFF — A group of Natives will kick off Native American Heritage month with a multimedia story collection that celebrates the Little Colorado River’s life-giving waters, the Grand Canyon Trust reports.

“Lifeways of the Little Colorado River” features narratives, videos and stories from Indigenous sheepherders, scholars, farmers, musicians, activists, artists, and more.

Contributors include Bernadette Adley-SantaMaria, White Mountain Apache; Lyle Balenquah, Hopi; Karletta Chief, Navajo; Herman Cody, Navajo; Jim Enote, Zuni; Radmilla Cody, Navajo; Franklin Martin, Navajo; Ramon Riley, White Mountain Apache; Octavius Seowtewa, Zuni; Bennett Wakayuta, Hualapai; and Delores Wilson-Aguirre, Navajo.

Hopi artist Ed Kabotie contributed two original drawings

From pilgrimages down the Hopi Salt Trail to medicinal plants growing along the banks, their stories trace cultural values of the river as it flows 330 miles across ancestral lands to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Diné filmmaker Deidra Peaches did the videography and photography for the project. She is a graduate of the Change Labs business incubator, which supports Native entrepreneurs.

“Filming Lifeways of the Little Colorado River has allowed me to connect to the stories of the river as told by local tribal and community members,” Peaches said. “I am forever grateful for this experience and the stories shared that continue to exhibit resilience in our culture and people.”

Information: Sarana Riggs, 928-286-3382 or sriggs@grandcanyontrust.org and Deidra Peaches, 928-221-1501 or dpeaches@grandcanyontrust.org

Native Cinema Showcase

WASHINGTON – The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian brings its annual Native Cinema Showcase to online audiences Nov. 12 to 18.

The showcase provides a unique forum for engagement with Native filmmakers from Indigenous communities throughout the Western Hemisphere and Arctic.

The program includes a total of 47 films (seven features and 40 shorts) representing 39 Native nations in 13 countries: United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Guatemala, Peru, Brazil, Sweden, Greenland and the Solomon Islands.

In addition, the showcase includes a series of pre-recorded panel discussions with Native filmmakers and writers about all aspects of Indigenous storytelling.

With the exception of four of the feature films — “Waikiki,” “Beans,” “The Song of the Butterflies,” “Run Woman Run” — the films will be available to watch worldwide.

The feature film schedule includes: “Waikiki” (USA, 2020, 77 min.) on Nov. 12; “Beans” (Canada, 2020, 92 min.) on Nov. 13 and 14; “The Song of the Butterflies” (Peru/Colombia, 2020, 65 min.) on Nov. 15 and 16; “Run Woman Run” (Canada, 2021, 100 min.) on Nov. 17 and 18; “What Happened to the Bees?”

(Mexico, 2019, 67 min.) on Nov. 13 and 14; “Inhabitants: An Indigenous Perspective” (USA, 2020, 76 min.); and “Rez Metal” (USA/Denmark, 2021, 76 min.).

Information: americanindian.si.edu

Indigenous to play at Crazy Horse Memorial

CUSTER, S.D.– Multi-award-winning blues rock band and recent inductees to the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame, Indigenous will be performing live at Crazy Horse Memorial on Nov. 5.

Mato Nanji and Indigenous will take the stage at the memorial’s Welcome Center Theater at 6:30 p.m.

Attendance is included with admission to Crazy Horse Memorial, but wristbands will be distributed for preferred seating.

More information can be found at https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/.

Locally Grown art exhibit seeks entries

SHOW LOW, Ariz. – Entries are wanted for Northland Pioneer College’s 12th Annual Locally Grown Juried Art Exhibit.

Application materials and entries are due by Dec. 3.

All artists in Navajo and Apache counties are invited to submit entries for the exhibit, which will be on display Jan. 24 through Feb. 18 at the Show Low campus’s Talon Gallery and virtually at www.npc.edu/TalonGallery.

Art in any media – drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or other original or unique artwork, including functional items – may be submitted. You must be 18 or older to enter the exhibit.

Download the call for entries at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/calls-entry.

Locally Grown is a juried exhibit. First, second and third place selections will win cash prizes.

Information: www.npc.edu/talongallery or Magda Gluszek, 800-532-6176, 800-266-7845, ext. 6176, or magda.gluszek@npc.edu