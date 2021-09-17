Area Briefs: Public hearings on redistricting set for Window Rock, Kayenta

PHOENIX

The first maps for Arizona’s redistricting process were approved on Sept. 14 by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission and are of equal populations for the congressional and legislative districts as required by the state constitution, according to a news release from the commission.

Public hearings on the maps are scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Training Center in Window Rock, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 7 at the Kayenta Township Town Hall, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Erika Neuberg, chairwoman Independent Redistricting Commission, said, “We welcome the involvement and voices of all interested individuals and groups to become part of this critical process that will remain in place for the next 10 years.”

Under COVID-19 guidelines, those who choose not to participate in person can go online and submit comments and maps.

Information: irc.az.gov.

Project to contribute firewood to local tribes

KAFF News

FLAGASTAFF – The Hart Prairie Restoration Project will continue to contribute firewood to local tribes through the Wood for Life partnership.

Coconino National Forest officials announced Monday that more than 300 cords of wood in Hart Prairie will be donated to the Hopi and Navajo tribes, as well as other vulnerable indigenous populations.

While much of the wood from the project will go to Wood for Life, a free-use collection area is open to the public, with a permit. The area is 15 miles north of Flagstaff along Highway 180 off of Forest Road 151.

To get a permit, call the Coconino National Forest Supervisors Office, or the Flagstaff Ranger District.