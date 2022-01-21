Area Briefs | Richardson delivers sports shoes for youth

CROWNPOINT

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson visited the Navajo Nation Thursday to deliver 100 pairs of athletic shoes to children from Crownpoint Elementary School.

The Governor Bill Richardson/Peterson Zah COVID-19 Navajo Families Relief Fund partnered with the Notah Begay III Foundation to purchase the shoes at a 50% discount.

Richardson and Cherokee Nation officials – the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is a major donor to the project – will visit Navajo Technical University and Crownpoint Elementary School today to deliver the shoes.

In addition, 100 pairs of shoes were purchased for students at Lake Valley Navajo School north of Crownpoint.

From 2020 to 2021, the fund distributed PPE, food, water, diapers, dog food and emergency supplies to help Navajo Nation citizens.

The fund donated medical supplies to eight Navajo Nation hospitals, provided burial assistance and funded a physician’s salary at Rehoboth Hospital.

The fund partnered with Nike Inc. and the Notah Begay Foundation for a 50% discount on Nike shoes and delivered more than 800 pairs to low-income youth.

1980s Indigenous arts TV show rebooted

FARMINGTON – “Southwest Voices of Native America,” a TV program created by San Juan College students in 2021, will air on KOBF-TV on Sunday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Feb. 27, subject to network programming.

The show, delivered in Navajo and English, focuses on arts and innovation on the Navajo Nation. The first episode includes a student interview of David John, who hosted the first Navajo language program on KOBF during the 1980s. Then Justin Pioche, a gourmet indigenous cook and farmer, is also interviewed.

Students involved with the project include Noah McCray, Vanaya Dixson, Isreal Duran, Kendall Augustine, Maurice Johnson, Anthony Sanders and Keeron Yazzie.

Crownpoint District Court closure

CROWNPOINT — The Crownpoint District Court building is closed through Jan. 24 at 1 p.m.

Essential services will continue to be provided during the building closure.

Telephone messages for the Crownpoint District Court and Pueblo Pintado Circuit Court may be left with the To’Hajiilee Court at 505-908-2817 or 505-908-2818.

The Court may also be contacted by email at nncpcourt@navajo-nsn.gov (for Crownpoint Court) or nnppcourt@navajo-nsn.gov (for Pueblo Pintado Court).

Documents may be filed with the Crownpoint District Court and Pueblo Pintado Circuit Court by email, mail, or drop box (located at the entrance of the Court facility). Facsimiles may be sent to To’Hajiilee Court at 505-908-2819 during the closure.

The mailing address for both courts at this time is P.O. Box 6, Crownpoint, N.M. 87313.

As a reminder, exterior doors to all judicial facilities are locked at all times and there is only minimum staff in judicial facilities as required to ensure essential services to the Navajo people and those who utilize the courts.

Information: www.courts.navajo-nsn.gov.

Hotline for school-based racial bias

SANTA FE – Students, family members and community members can now report school-based incidents of racial bias by calling a hotline maintained by the Public Education Department in compliance with 2021 legislation.

The Anti-Racism Anti-Oppression Hotline – 1-505-226-3911 – went live on Monday, the federal holiday marking the birth of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Reports can also be submitted by text, email (hotline.bea@gmail.com) or by completing a form online at https://forms.gle/Tmt5ne1GyfSLpEw56.

The public can use the hotline to report incidents of racism, injustice or discrimination against anyone – not just Black students – in a school setting.

Callers will reach a trained department employee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; if calling after hours, they can leave a message.

Deputy Secretary Vickie Bannerman, who is responsible for implementing House Bill 43, the Black Education Act, said, “Depending on the report, we will either refer the caller to additional resources or initiate an investigation.”