Area Briefs | Signing ceremony for resolution thanking frontline workers

WINDOW ROCK

A signing ceremony is set for 8 a.m. this morning in front of the Council Chamber for a resolution that expresses gratitude for the service of Navajo Area Indian Health Service and other frontline workers.

The resolution was approved by the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee.

Navajo Nation Council delegates, led by Speaker Seth Damon and Carl Slater, will be joined by Navajo Area Indian Health Service Director Roselyn Tso, and Dr. Kevin Gaines, commander in the U.S. Public Health Service, at the signing ceremony.

US agency extends comment period on Chaco proposal

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — Land managers have scheduled two more public meetings and extended the comment period on a proposal that would prohibit oil and gas development on federal land surrounding a national park in New Mexico that Native American tribes consider culturally significant.

The Bureau of Land Management made the announcement Friday, saying the deadline for comments has been pushed back to May 6 to allow more time for people to comment.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to northwest New Mexico in November to announce the plan. She cited the significance of the area to many tribes from the Southwest that trace their roots to the high desert outpost.

A World Heritage site, Chaco is thought to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization.

Officials with the New Mexico pueblos and Arizona tribes that are connected to Chaco have said they believe Haaland’s actions represent more meaningful steps by the federal government to permanently protect cultural resources in northwestern New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation is among the Native American tribes that support increased protections, but top tribal officials have called for a smaller area around Chaco to be set aside as a way to limit the economic impact on families who rely on revenues from oil and gas leasing.

Many who attended the first public meetings in February had asked that federal officials provide translators and materials in Native languages to ensure those who will be affected by the decision have access to information about the proposal.

Federal officials confirmed Friday that a Navajo translator would be available at the upcoming meetings. One will be April 27 in Farmington and the other is scheduled for April 29 in Albuquerque.

Trustees seek public comment on proposed Fort Wingate settlement

FORT WINGATE — The Zuni Tribe, Navajo Nation, and the New Mexico Office of the Natural Resources trustee, the co-trustees for natural resources located at the Fort Wingate Depot Activity, have reached an agreement with the United States to settle claims for natural resource injuries caused by releases of hazardous substances at or from the former Army facility.

The facilitu, located in McKinley County near Gallup, was used for storage and disposal of explosives and munitions and ceased operations in 1993.

The agreement calls for the payment from the U.S. to the trustees of $1.4 million. It includes $160,770 to reimburse trustees’ past costs; $1 million for natural resource restoration projects; $117,000 for cultural services damages; and $153,149 for trustees’ future costs.

The p proposed consent decree was lodged Monday in federal district court in New Mexico.

The agreement will become effective pending a 30-day public comment period and subsequent approval of the court. The public comment period starts April 1 and ends on May 2.

After the settlement has been approved by the court, the state trustee will work with Zuni and Navajo on natural resource restoration projects utilizing settlement funds.

Both tribes have long-standing historical ties to the lands in and around the former munitions depot.

In addition, separate and apart from this settlement, portions of the facility have been transferred to the Bureau of Indian Affairs in trust for each of the tribes.

Information: nm.onrt@state.nm.us or 505-313-1837.

Arizona Cardinals Kids Camp set for Friday in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – Marshall Elementary School will partner with the Arizona Cardinals to host a Kids Camp for its students on Friday, April 1.

The camp will feature non-contact football activities with an Arizona Cardinals player and Big Red, the Arizona Cardinals mascot.

The camp is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the school (850 N. Bonito St.).

Information: Janelle Reasor, principal, 928-773-4044.

Oil & Gas co. gives $50K donation to NTU

CROWNPOINT – On March 9 the Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Company awarded Navajo Technical University $50,000 for student scholarships.

Elmer Guy, NTU president, met with James McClure, CEO of the company, to discuss creating opportunities for NTU students.

This award was due to NTU’s financial aid manager, Gary Segay, who reached out to the company for a possible donation to NTU.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to apply themselves,” Guy said. “We are continuing to create pathways and partnerships for our students to succeed.”

The donation will be opened up to all students and plans are to release the funds to students in spring, summer and fall, Segay said.

Information: Gary Segay, gsegay@navajotech.edu

College plans free trees giveaway

FARMINGTON – For the third year in a row, San Juan College will give away free trees to the community on April 29 in celebration of Arbor Day.

The college grounds crew has grown more than 700 trees in several varieties to give to community members and students for this year’s giveaway. Trees are in one-gallon containers.

Available trees include English oak, Burr oak, pecan, Shumard oak, Gamble oak and white oak.

Aiessa Thomas, grounds maintenance supervisor, said, “April is an optimal time to plant trees. This event is just one way we can show our commitment to plant trees in our community, as well as engage with staff and students in conservation goals.”

The tree giveaway will be on Friday, April 29, beginning at 8 a.m., near the Cultural Center on main campus. Parking Lot F is the closest parking area.

Trees will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Military completes COVID-19 medical mission

SAN ANTONIO – The last of the 68 military COVID-19 medical response teams that deployed beginning August 2021, completed their mission Tuesday at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The 68 teams, comprised of approximately 1,275 military personnel, supported 62 hospitals in 59 cities across 30 states and the Navajo Nation.

Lt. Gen. John Evans Jr., U.S. Army North commander, said, “While we adjust our support to the lead federal agency and the whole-of-government response to the pandemic, we remain poised to respond to this or any manmade or natural disaster as we continue to defend the homeland.”

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Defense deployed 68 teams from the Army, Air Force and Navy between August 2021 and March 2022.