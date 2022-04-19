Area Briefs | ThinkFirst donates 100 bike helmets

WINDOW ROCK

ThinkFirst Navajo, Eve’s Fund’s injury prevention education program, has donated 100 bike helmets to the Diné Bike Project in recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month, which occurs each year in March.

The Diné Bike Project, a program of NavajoYES, provides restored bikes of all types to schools, communities and families across the Navajo Nation.

Young people are given a bicycle and a bike helmet after they have donated some of their time to community service projects, such as restoring trails, repairing bikes, or volunteering at other youth events.

The young people who choose to repair bikes, learn valuable skills as they work side by side with adult volunteers.

Each child will be properly fitted for their new helmet and will be required to take the Helmets on Heads pledge that they will “always wear a bike helmet, on every ride, near or far, fast or slow.”

The children also promise to remind friends and family to wear helmet also.

NavajoYES Director Tom Riggenbach said, “We deeply appreciate Eve’s Fund’s commitment to ensuring that all of our young riders are safe riders and that they are being protected with helmets.

“ThinkFirst Navajo’s helmet initiative teaches kids at a young age that the only way to avoid brain and other injuries while riding on bikes, horses, off-road vehicles, skateboards or participating in other sports like football and skiing, is to wear protective head gear.”

Information: navajoyes.org or evecrowellsfund.org

McGaffey area trails closed

ALBUQUERQUE – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands is temporarily closing trails in the McGaffey area including the Y2K, Strawberry Canyon, Mike’s Rippin’ and a portion of Tampico Springs.

This order is in effect starting on April 11 until Sept. 1.

The purpose of the closure is to protect public health and safety due to mechanical thinning activities within the restricted areas.

The restricted areas are:

• The “Y2K Trail,” (No. 02010) starting at its intersection with the Quaking Aspen Trail following to its terminus at the intersection with the Quaking Aspen Trail;

• The “Strawberry Canyon Trail,” (No. 02001) starting at the trail entrance at McGaffey Lookout on National Forest System Road 156 until its terminus at the McGaffey Campground/parking area;

• The “Mike’s Rippin’ Trail,” starting at the trail entrance at McGaffey Lookout on NFSR 156 until its terminus at its entrance onto NM 400, and

• The “Tampico Springs Trail,” starting at the trail entrance at McGaffey Lookout on NFSR 156, following south for approximately 1/4 mile.

Native children commission holds Navajo Regional hearing

WINDOW ROCK – The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, which was created by Congress to study programs and recommend solutions to improve the health, safety and well-being of Native children, will host a Navajo Regional hearing on April 21 and 22.

Set at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, the hearing will be in-person and virtual. The public will be allowed to make comments on the afternoon of April 22.

Information: www.commissiononnativechildren.org.