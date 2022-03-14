Area Briefs | Tso among key Biden nominees

WASHINGTON

Roselyn Tso, who is nominated to be director of the Indian Health Service, is included on a list of 12 nominees announced by the White House on Wednesday.

Her nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, began her career with the IHS in 1984.

She previously served in various roles in the Portland Area IHS and IHS headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

Currently, Tso serves as the area director for the Navajo Area IHS. The Navajo Area IHS delivers health services to a user population of over 244,000 American Indians, including the Navajo Nation.

In her leadership position, she was responsible for the implementation of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Act and worked directly with tribes and direct service tribes.

Tso holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Portland, Oregon, and a master’s in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in Portland.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawai‘i, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said, “The Indian Health Service director plays a critical role in raising the health status of Native peoples and upholding the federal government’s trust responsibility to Native communities.

“I am committed to seeking Indian Country’s input on Ms. Tso’s nomination as the committee carefully considers her qualifications,” he said.

Flagstaff schools hosting job fair

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Unified School District is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coconino High School (2801 N. Izabel St.).

The event will focus on filling open certified positions, such as teaching and nursing positions.

Open positions include: art – elementary school; science – high school; math – middle school and high school; Navajo – elementary school; teenage parent program – high school; special education – elementary, middle and high school; school nurses; instructional specialists; and substitutes.

For a full list of open positions, visit www.fusd1.org/jobs.

Job seekers should bring their resume, three letters of references within the last 12 months, a cover letter is recommended, certification and IVP fingerprint card.

Appointments are not necessary to attend the job fair but attendees are encouraged to visit the website and pre-apply.

FUSD offers competitive salaries, health insurance, dental and vision insurance, Arizona state retirement with employer matching, paid holidays and professional growth with salary advancement options.

Information: 928-527-6000 or wbillings-reber@fusd1.org or rrodriguez@fusd1.org

Paving of US 160 near Kayenta resumes this summer

PHOENIX – Construction on a pavement preservation project on U.S. 160, between Long House Valley and Kayenta, will resume final paving early this summer. There are no restrictions or closures in place until that time.

ADOT construction projects in northeastern Arizona, including the White Mountains region, stop operations during the winter as pavement and concrete work cannot be performed during this time of year due to low temperatures and wet weather conditions.

Construction on the Kayenta project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Information: US 160: Long House Valley-Kayenta Pavement Rehabilitation Project