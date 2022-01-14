Area Briefs | Window Rock Unified School District closure

FORT DEFIANCE

Shannon Goodsell, superintendent of Window Rock Unified School District, on Wednesday issued a district closure in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The closure is from today until Jan. 31.

K-8 students do not report to school and instructional time model packets will be distributed for all students from Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 28.

Attendance forms will be required for all K-8 students during this time frame. Each child’s school site will assist parents in filling out this important form.

All high school (grades 9-12) students will be placed on APEX on-line courses for math, English, science and social studies during the same time- period.

High school students who have access to the internet may work from home. Those without access can complete homework assignments at the Bee Hó?dzil Fighting Scouts Events Center – social distancing rules will apply.

Attendance forms will be required for all high school students during this time frame.

All students will report for in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 31.

Effective today through Jan. 31, all 9th grade and middle school athletics will be canceled. Varsity and junior varsity games will be held as scheduled.

From today through Jan. 31, no spectators will be allowed at home games or sports activities. Spectators will be allowed at the home basketball game scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 2, against Holbrook (Senior Night), but in limited capacity.

Live streaming and radio commentary of home sports activities will be offered to community stakeholders.

Please continue to monitor the school district website and social media page for updated information.

Note: The response listed above is very fluid and is subject to change contingent upon the effects of the COVID-19 virus and its related data.

Information: 928-729-6706 or contact@wrschool.net.

19 Omicron cases reported

WINDOW ROCK – Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported 19 cases of the Omicron variant at service units including Chinle, Kayenta, Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, Tuba City and the Utah Navajo Health System.

A public health emergency order was issued which reaffirms the “safer at home” order with travel guidelines including delaying trips until you are fully vaccinated and received the booster, avoiding unnecessary travel and testing before and after traveling.

Another public health emergency order declares red status for schools due to the increase in Omicron cases and underlines the importance of the safe schools framework.

The framework includes aggressive social distancing measures, in-person and virtual classes, 15 or fewer persons at gatherings, and 25% occupancy at sporting events.

President Jonathan Nez also signed an executive order that requires all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shots by Monday, Jan. 24.

If employees are not fully vaccinated and do not get the booster, they will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result at least once every 14 days.

‘American Pickers’ coming to AZ

NEW YORK – The History Channel hit television series “American Pickers” will be coming to Arizona in March.

The documentary follows pickers in the business as they find America’s most valuable antiques while learning the stories behind them.

The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for extensive, private collections of antiques that the skilled pickers can spend the day sorting through.

If you or someone you know is an antique collector and would like to have a hidden treasure explored, submit your name, phone number, location, description of the collection, and photos to AmericanPickers@Cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.

Also, please note that the Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

Chinle court closed until Jan. 18

CHINLE – The Chinle District Court is closed beginning Jan. 11 through Jan. 18 at 8 a.m.

Telephone messages may be left at 928-725-3781. Email for the court is nnchcourt@navajo-nsn.gov.

Documents may be filed with the court by email, mail, or drop box. Facsimiles may be sent to Dzi? Yijiin Court at 928-725-3786 during the closure. The mailing address is P.O. Box 547, Chinle, AZ 86503.

To pay a fine or fee, mail a money order payable to the “Navajo Nation.” Include citation/court document and contact information. All fines or fees sent will be processed as received on the postmarked date.

Exterior doors to all judicial facilities are locked at all times and there is only minimum staff as required to ensure essential services.

Information: www.courts.navajo-nsn.gov.