Monday, April 24, 2023

Select Page

Berm failure leads to significant flooding in Chinle

Berm failure leads to significant flooding in Chinle

Navajo Times | Holly James
Damien Yazzie of Chinle passes a sandbag to a volunteer on Saturday. Chinle Chapter President Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch rallied the volunteers. Emergency crews worked upstream to assist in redirecting the overflow from the direct path of the flooding.

Holly James

Posted by | Apr 23, 2023 | |

CHINLE

A long-standing issue with an old and unmaintained berm failed, releasing water and causing overflow into Chinle.

According to community members directly impacted, a berm broke around 4 p.m. on Friday.

As night approached Friday night, calls began to go out to emergency personnel around 7 p.m., alerting them of the issue and coordinating emergency efforts.

Workers until midnight, filling sandbags and wading the flood water, attempting to brace and redirect the flow until morning.

A few individuals were taken to the hospital for observation for potential hypothermia from being in the frigid water and placing sandbags.

This long-standing problem has been going on for years, according to Patrick Sandoval, the president’s chief of staff.

Sandoval said the primary focus is evacuation efforts as waters rise. However, some residents have refused.

Navajo Times | Holly James
A man walks by as a man eats outside a home in Chinle on Saturday. The flood happened because of a berm breakage.

All emergency departments have concurred it is in the best interest of the residents to evacuate. At the same time, it is somewhat manageable should the water continue to rise and come with force, increasing the danger.

A command staff has been established. It includes Navajo Nation Police Cpt. Martin Page and two mobile active incident field personnel. Emergency Management Director Harland Cleveland will work with Apache County Emergency Management Director Brian Hounshell.

The command center on site has ongoing communication with the safety of dams which has been monitoring the folding and stated it could not slow the flow as spillways are producing the water flows. Nothing can be done to stop the flow because it is a spillway.

Navajo Times | Holly James
Julius Smith, holding a shovel, checks in with neighbors and family as they tend to their livestock in Chinle on Saturday. The family watches the water flow in what was once their driveway.

On Friday night, the water measurement was 6 inches, and Saturday morning was 2 inches.

Sandoval said protocols had been made to monitor the flows.

Sandoval speculated that the silt that has not been maintained since the building of the berm 15 years ago has piled over the years flush with the ground level at Chinle, making the water a playground for anything in its path.

At last night’s briefing, Derrick Yazzie, Apache County’s public works foreman, and his team hauled sand to help hold the water flow. On Sunday, the team made 12 belly dumps and eight with a dump truck. A sandbagging machine and a bulldozer are en route to the area as of Sunday morning.

Division of Transportation Director Garrett Silversmith advised that four heavy equipment machinery, including an excavator, would arrive on Sunday morning. The Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority will also be on site to assist with efforts.

Navajo Times | Holly James
Kenneth Gorman of Chinle walks through the flood water on Saturday. Gorman used a metal siding from his trailer to build a makeshift dam to prevent water from entering his homestead in Chinle.

Chinle Chapter was previously under a winter snow clean-up that may have covered this currently associated emergency under that declaration. Cleveland suggested that the Chapter declare the emergency under a revised proclamation; details are still in progress.

Logistics are currently fluid as emergency efforts continue to unfold.

Navajo Times | Holly James
Volunteers help build a sandbag levee in Chinle on Saturday.

Sandoval relayed a message from President Nygren, who is on travel to Texas, stating the president sends his thoughts to the community of Chinle.

For the safety of all community members and emergency workers, barricades regarding water flows have been placed in the community to prevent non-emergency workers from entering the area of peril.

American Red Cross is at the Chinle Chapter house for families needing assistance or checking on relatives.

The chapter provides food, water, and shelter for those affected by the flooding.

Sandoval advised the Chinle Chapter officials that he would work with the controller’s office to expedite the release of ARPA funding already set aside for the chapter in previous resolutions.

Cleveland suggested that the community members reconsider evacuating for their safety as the water overnight has risen and caused additional flooding in the command areas.

Two command briefings are scheduled to happen today.

Rate:

About The Author

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Road Conditions

Window Rock Weather

Mostly Cloudy

59.0 F (15.0 C)
Dewpoint: 30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Humidity: 33%
Wind: South at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 29.98

More weather »

ADVERTISEMENT