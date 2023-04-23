Berm failure leads to significant flooding in Chinle

CHINLE

A long-standing issue with an old and unmaintained berm failed, releasing water and causing overflow into Chinle.

According to community members directly impacted, a berm broke around 4 p.m. on Friday.

As night approached Friday night, calls began to go out to emergency personnel around 7 p.m., alerting them of the issue and coordinating emergency efforts.

Workers until midnight, filling sandbags and wading the flood water, attempting to brace and redirect the flow until morning.

A few individuals were taken to the hospital for observation for potential hypothermia from being in the frigid water and placing sandbags.

This long-standing problem has been going on for years, according to Patrick Sandoval, the president’s chief of staff.

Sandoval said the primary focus is evacuation efforts as waters rise. However, some residents have refused.

All emergency departments have concurred it is in the best interest of the residents to evacuate. At the same time, it is somewhat manageable should the water continue to rise and come with force, increasing the danger.

A command staff has been established. It includes Navajo Nation Police Cpt. Martin Page and two mobile active incident field personnel. Emergency Management Director Harland Cleveland will work with Apache County Emergency Management Director Brian Hounshell.

The command center on site has ongoing communication with the safety of dams which has been monitoring the folding and stated it could not slow the flow as spillways are producing the water flows. Nothing can be done to stop the flow because it is a spillway.

On Friday night, the water measurement was 6 inches, and Saturday morning was 2 inches.

Sandoval said protocols had been made to monitor the flows.

Sandoval speculated that the silt that has not been maintained since the building of the berm 15 years ago has piled over the years flush with the ground level at Chinle, making the water a playground for anything in its path.

At last night’s briefing, Derrick Yazzie, Apache County’s public works foreman, and his team hauled sand to help hold the water flow. On Sunday, the team made 12 belly dumps and eight with a dump truck. A sandbagging machine and a bulldozer are en route to the area as of Sunday morning.

Division of Transportation Director Garrett Silversmith advised that four heavy equipment machinery, including an excavator, would arrive on Sunday morning. The Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority will also be on site to assist with efforts.

Chinle Chapter was previously under a winter snow clean-up that may have covered this currently associated emergency under that declaration. Cleveland suggested that the Chapter declare the emergency under a revised proclamation; details are still in progress.

Logistics are currently fluid as emergency efforts continue to unfold.

Sandoval relayed a message from President Nygren, who is on travel to Texas, stating the president sends his thoughts to the community of Chinle.

For the safety of all community members and emergency workers, barricades regarding water flows have been placed in the community to prevent non-emergency workers from entering the area of peril.

American Red Cross is at the Chinle Chapter house for families needing assistance or checking on relatives.

The chapter provides food, water, and shelter for those affected by the flooding.

Sandoval advised the Chinle Chapter officials that he would work with the controller’s office to expedite the release of ARPA funding already set aside for the chapter in previous resolutions.

Cleveland suggested that the community members reconsider evacuating for their safety as the water overnight has risen and caused additional flooding in the command areas.

Two command briefings are scheduled to happen today.