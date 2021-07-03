Body of missing US Army veteran identified

WINDOW ROCK

The body of Cecilia Fiona, a 31-year U.S. Army veteran, has been identified.

According to the Farmington Police Department, human remains were found in February in Clark County, Nevada. The remains were identified through DNA on June 30.

Detectives from the Farmington Police have worked with other law enforcement agencies in the search for Fiona, who went missing more than two years ago.

Jerry Jay, 59, Fiona’s boyfriend, remains in custody in Nevada. Farmington police filed charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and tampering with evidence against Jay.

Police said Fiona was last seen by family on May 30, 2019, and was reported missing on June 1. Police said Jay was also missing.

During the investigation, police said they found evidence at her home that led detectives to be concerned for her safety.

Four days after she was reported missing, Jay was arrested by the Sparks Police Department, more than 900 miles away in Reno, Nevada.

Jay was arrested on charges of possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Fiona’s family and friends described her as a “good-hearted person who cared about people and a leader in the community who made a difference.”

“Today we have very mixed feelings,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe. “This marks the ending of two years of searching, and we’re deeply saddened at the outcome,

“We will continue working as we have since the day she disappeared to ensure the person responsible for this is held accountable,” he said. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Cecelia’s family and friends.”