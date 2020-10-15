Man dies after fall at Lake Powell

By KAFF News

FLAGSTAFF

A man fell to his death last Thursday morning at Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell.

A nearby vessel witnessed the man’s fall at around 9 a.m. and attempted to render aid. A medical professional on board the vessel pronounced the man dead on recovery.

The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the man’s body.

He has been taken to Salt Lake City where his death will be investigated.

This is the 13th death at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.

Fall off Glen Canyon Overlook kills Phoenix man

FLAGSTAFF – A Phoenix man was killed when he fell off a cliff overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook near Page Oct. 4.

Witnesses told authorities a man, later identified as 25-year-old Orlando Serrano-Arzola of Phoenix, was rock climbing on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River, taking pictures, when he fell approximately 100 feet and then slid approximately 150 feet further.

The victim suffered severe trauma and showed no signs of life after the fall.

A Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputy rappelled to the victim at 9:27 a.m. and confirmed Serrano was deceased.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Page Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation provided assistance with recovery operations.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

At the same time of the recovery, human bones were found at the same location. The remains have also been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for testing.