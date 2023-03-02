Police Blotter | New Mexico Police checkpoints and saturation patrols set in counties across state this month

NEW MEXICO

State police will conduct sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties this month.

We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising.

These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Many lives could be saved yearly if every driver decides not to drive impaired.

CCSO investigating death near Sunset Crater area

FLAGSTAFF – Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24, responded to a location south of Sunset Crater National Monument, north of here, for the report of a deceased individual.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the subject. CCSO detectives are investigating the death and the circumstances behind it. Because of the ongoing investigation, no further investigation is available currently.

If the public has any information on this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523, or if one wishes to remain anonymous, Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.