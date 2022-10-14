Officer-involved shooting in Shiprock

WINDOW ROCK

A Navajo Police officer-involved shooting, unrelated to Thursday’s alleged verbal threat, is being investigated, according to the tribal police.

The officer-involved shooting incident took place in Shiprock on Tuesday.

Police responded to a person allegedly shot at the Mesa Farm community in Shiprock, Navajo Police reported on Tuesday.

“When responding, the officers were confronted by a male with a firearm. The officers attempted to communicate and de-escalate, but the firearm was pointed at the officers. The officers returned fire, and the male was shot,” police wrote.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Northern Navajo Medical Center for the injuries sustained in the shooting. Police did not provide additional information on the seriousness of the injuries or how many times he was shot.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police wrote. The FBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.