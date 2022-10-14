Friday, October 14, 2022
Officer-involved shooting in Shiprock

Donovan Quintero

WINDOW ROCK

A Navajo Police officer-involved shooting, unrelated to Thursday’s alleged verbal threat, is being investigated, according to the tribal police.

The officer-involved shooting incident took place in Shiprock on Tuesday.

Police responded to a person allegedly shot at the Mesa Farm community in Shiprock, Navajo Police reported on Tuesday.

“When responding, the officers were confronted by a male with a firearm. The officers attempted to communicate and de-escalate, but the firearm was pointed at the officers. The officers returned fire, and the male was shot,” police wrote.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Northern Navajo Medical Center for the injuries sustained in the shooting. Police did not provide additional information on the seriousness of the injuries or how many times he was shot.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police wrote. The FBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is assistant editor of the Navajo Times, and an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

