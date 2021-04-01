Police Blotter: 2 arrested with $500K of suspected Fentanyl pills

HOLBROOK – On March 23, Felipe Guadalupe-Guerrero, 25, and Juan Francisco Estrella-Valdez, 22, both of California, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for possession, possession for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs. Both are being held on a $25,000 bond, reports the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. On March 23, at approximately 11:51 a.m., an officer with the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on 3rd Street in the Winslow area.

Consent to search the vehicle was requested and granted. The search revealed 16 sandwich bags containing blue pills labeled M30. The pills are suspected Fentanyl. It is estimated that there are approximately 16,000 pills. The estimated street value for these Fentanyl pills is approximately $500,000.

2 arrested with $17,000 worth of meth

HOLBROOK – Two people were arrested March 19 for possession of methamphetamine with a street value of $17,180, reports the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

Judith Sueann Moore, 36, of Winslow, and Venita Faye Owens-Castaneda, 63, of Heber, Arizona, face charges including dangerous drug transportation and dangerous drug possession for sale. A sergeant with the Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped their vehicle at 5:52 a.m. on State Route 87, mile marker 340, near Winslow.

During the investigation, 7.67 ounces of methamphetamine was found.

Reward of up to $10,000 for Sawmill murder info

PHOENIX – A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for murder of two brothers in Sawmill, Arizona.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are seeking information about the March 21, 2020, murder of Matthew and Phillip Reagan.

The brothers were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths. The medical examiner ruled both deaths to be homicide.

Joseph Dedman Jr., Apache County sheriff, said, “Although it has been a year since this deliberate and brutal crime occurred, we have to remember that the families of both brothers continue to experience the pain of their loss as if it just occurred yesterday. “Our purpose is to ensure we bring those responsible to justice,” he said, “and to at least bring closure and healing to the loved ones of both Matthew and Philip Reagan.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Phoenix office at 623-466-1999, Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations at 928-871-7519, or the Apache County Sheriff’s Office at 800-352-1850.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov

Reward offered for info on Shiprock man’s death

ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Isiah Terrell Billy. On Oct. 5, 2020, Billy’s body was found in a wash east of the Sinclair gas station near Mile Marker 23 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.

The cause of death is pending but considered suspicious. Billy, who was 30 at the time, lived in Shiprock. The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

FBI requests info on Nenahnezad death

ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of David Russell Jr. On Jan. 5, 2020, Russell’s body was found in his residence south of the chapter house in Nenahnezad, New Mexico.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head. Russell was 53 years old. The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

NM State Police plan April checkpoints

ALBUQUERQUE – New Mexico State Police will conduct sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties in April. In a news release, the police said, “We are bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. “These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving,” the release said. “Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drink and drive.”