Police Blotter | Flagstaff man pleads guilty for illegal backpacking trips

FLAGSTAFF

A Flagstaff man pleaded guilty earlier this month for conducting hikes as a business within the backcountry of the Grand Canyon without permits.

Back in November of 2020, William Chandler Woods illegally advertised guided trips through the backcountry of the park under multiple company names such as Blue Marble Guides, Blue Marble Adventure Geotourism, Red Rock Culinary, and Canyons and Chefs.

Woods also organized commercial-guided backpacking trips along the Colorado Plateau without a permit.

Park staff contacted Woods to warn him of his illegal actions but Woods continued.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and Woods pleaded guilty on April 8th.

He will serve two years of supervised probation and is banned from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Grand Canyon National Park for two years.

Chinle man dies in Flagstaff jail

FLAGSTAFF – On April 18, while conducting a security and welfare check, a detention aergeant discovered an unresponsive male in a cell located in the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office medical unit.

The sergeant immediately called for assistance and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other lifesaving measures with medical staff.

Staff requested a response of Emergency Medical Services. CPR and an automated external defibrillator were used until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

CPR continued until 6:39 p.m., at which time the individual was declared deceased.

The individual was identified as Gibson Benally, 53, of Chinle.

The same day, at approximately 4:45 p.m., inmates in the unit where Benally was assigned alerted staff that he was experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness.

Detention staff checked on Benally and contacted the on-duty nurse. Medical staff determined that he would be moved to a medical cell for observation at approximately 5:33 p.m.

No foul play is suspected and it appears that Benally died of an apparent medical related event.

The death was under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report – April 17 to 23

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, April 17, through Saturday, April 23.

On April 18, at a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 292, deputies located 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and 1.1 grams of cocaine. Ricardo Armando Armendariz Aguilar, 36, of Albuquerque, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 19, at a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 292, deputies observed illegal substances in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed two ecstasy pills, 10 pounds of THC wax/cartridges, 1.5 pounds of cannabis edibles and three rolled joints of marijuana. Alonso Matthew Corona, 18, and Anthony Medina, 23, both of Los Angeles, and Damian Barraza, 20, of Montgomery, Illinois, were arrested for possession of a narcotic and transportation of a narcotic.

On April 20, a disorderly incident was reported in Heber and Jack David Daniel, 44, of Chandler, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for disorderly conduct.

On April 20, a report of a male trespassing on property led to the arrest of Shadow Williams, 35, of Lakeside, who was charged with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 21, a report of an assault led to Tammy McCabe, 53, of Lakeside, arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic violence.

On April 22, a dispute was reported in White Mountain Lake and Donnetta Johnson, 55, of White Mountain Lake, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for assault/domestic violence and disorderly conduct/domestic violence.

On April 23, a report of domestic violence resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Brandon Hollis, 32, of Lakeside, for assault/domestic violence and disorderly conduct/domestic violence.