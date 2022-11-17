Police Blotter for Nov. 17, 2022
Page Police Department
October 1
Tashina Graymountain, Page — Criminal Damage, Domestic Violence. Arrest Made.
Perry Joe, Page — Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
October 3
Cole Johnson, Cameron, Arizona — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.
Elroy Yazzie, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
Brandon Dodson, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.
Nanitta Nez, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.
Dellexio Bahe, Page — Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.
October 4
Thomas Kendall, Page — Trespassing, Alcohol Offense. Cite/Summons Request.
Damian Begay, Page — Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.
Brooks Begay, Page — Domestic Violence, Endangerment, Traffic Offense. Arrest Made. Cite/Summons Request.
October 5
Tyson Begay, Tonalea, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.
October 6
Terrill Nez, Page — Failure to Appear, Alcohol Offense, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.
October 7
Julia Chapman, Page — Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.
October 9
Truman Orona, Page — Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.
Michael Bigcrow, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made. Cite/Summons Request.
October 10
Willis Navaho, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
Dellynn Wilson, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
October 11
Justin Begaye, Kaibeto, Arizona — Failure to Appear, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.
Eric Metcalf, Sioux Falls, South Dakota — Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.
Christopher Harris, Lorain, Ohio — Theft, Prop, Control Substance, Possession, Other. Custody Arrest.
John Tiefenthaler, Show Low, Arizona — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Endangerment, Manslaughter. Cite and Release.
Charles Slick, Shonto, Arizona — Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
October 12
Bryson Billah, Kaibeto, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Assault, No Weapon, Aggravated Injury. Cite/Summons Request.
Ryne Aguero, Kaibeto, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite/Summons Request.
Chester Yellowman, Kaibeto, Arizona — Probation or Parole Violation. Custody Arrest.
Marylena Yellowhair, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
October 13
Cory Nez, Marble Canyon, Arizona — Failure to Pay Fine, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
Tyrone Redshirt, Tonalea, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Justice. Custody Arrest.
Orlando Lee, Page — Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Interfering with Police, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Assault, Police, Simple. Custody Arrest.
Kyle Quimque, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Annstell Coolie, Kayenta — Warrant Arrest. Custody Arrest.
October 14
Shandon Anderson, Page — Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.
Scott Harris, Page — City Code Violation. Cite/Summons Request.
Michael Natonabah, Page — City Code Violation. Cite and Release.
Pedro Welch, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Celena Manygoats, Kaibeto, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Failure to Pay Fine, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
Jim Nelson, Page — Traffic Offense. Cite and Release.
October 15
Yvonne Zee, Kaibeto, Arizona — Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Domestic Violence. Arrest Made.
Tristan Nez, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite/Summons Request.
Monique Desmond, Tonalea, Arizona — Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon. Felony Charging Rece.
Francis Whitehat, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, False Information Report, Traffic Offense. Custody Arrest.
Scott Harris, Page — City Code Violation. Cite/Summons Request.
October 16
Amerae Baeza, Phoenix — Control Substance, Possession, Synthetic, Sale/MFG. Custody Arrest.
Angelo Estrada, Phoenix — Control Substance, Possession, Synthetic, Sale/MFG. Custody Arrest.
October 17
Raymond Boone, Kayenta — Criminal Nuisance, Disorderly Conduct. Cite/Summons Request.
October 18
Adolph June, Kaibeto, Arizona — Failure to Comply with Court Order, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
Terrill Nez, Page — Failure to Appear, Alcohol Offense, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.
Tyson Begay, Tonalea, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.
Shaun Kee, Page — Assault with a Knife, Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
Thomas Kendall, Page — Trespassing, Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.
Bryant Young, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.
Peter Diaz, Page — Control Substance, Possession, Paraphernalia, Probation or Parole Violation, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
Monica Chee, Page — Traffic Offense, Failure to Comply with Court Order, Failure to Appear, Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.
October 19
Brandon Saliego, Page — City Code Violation. Cite and Release.
Veronica Wagner, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Lanshawn Begay, Piñon, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Interfering with Police, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
October 20
Shelby Yellowman, Page — Trespassing. Custody Arrest.
Orlando Lee, Page — Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Interfering with Police, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Assault, Police, Simple. Custody Arrest.
Raymond Boone, Kayenta — Criminal Nuisance, Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
Belinda Ayze, Tonalea, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.
Newton Charlie, The Gap, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Justice, Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.
Byron Frank, Flagstaff — Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.
Terrill Nez, Page — Failure to Appear, Alcohol Offense, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.
Mackell Reddye, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Sherilynn Reddye, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Scott Harris, Page — City Code Violation. Cite/Summons Request.
October 21
Joshua Smith, Kayenta — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Traffic Offense. Custody Arrest.
Aaron James, Phoenix — Trespassing. Custody Arrest.
Sharon Reddye, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Ryne Aguero, Kaibeto, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
October 23
Adrian Nez, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Traffic Offense. Cite and Release.
Oliver Leffew, Page — Criminal Damage, Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct. Cite/Summons Request. Arrest Made.
Austin Begay, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.
October 24
Erwin Fowler, Kaibeto, Arizona — Trespassing. Custody Arrest.
Robert Nelson, Page — Assault, Police, Simple. Custody Arrest.
Jeremy Hudson, Page — Criminal Nuisance. Custody Arrest.
October 25
Orin Yellowman, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Cite and Release.
Jose Gamez, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
Rendell Bennett, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Custody Arrest.
Joseph Smith, Kayenta — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Custody Arrest.
Byron Grebb, Tuba City — Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.
Cole Johnson, Cameron, Arizona — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Cite/Summons Request. Arrest Made.
October 26
Kynecia Dixon, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Cite and Release.
Kimberly Lewis, Page — Alcohol Offense. Cite and Release.
Anderson Lane, Tuba City — Theft, Prop, Other. Custody Arrest.
Stephen Trull, Page — Probation or Parole Violation. Custody Arrest.
October 27
Derek Ligon, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Cite and Release.
John Sanders, Kirkland, Washington — Disorderly Conduct. Cite/Summons Request.
Erwin Riggs, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
Andrea Yazzie, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Sampson Walters, Tonalea, Arizona — Criminal Damage. Cite/Summons Request.
October 28
Timothy Anderson, Kayenta — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
Austin Lopez, Tonalea, Arizona — Alcohol Offense. Cite and Release.
David Brown, Chinle — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.
October 29
Janelle Dickson, LeChee, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
Davphine Begay, Cameron, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.
October 30
Dane Kocjan, Page — Fraud. Custody Arrest.
Sheldon Nez, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.
October 31
Justin Begaye, Kaibeto, Arizona — Failure to Appear, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.
Dewayne Manson, Page — Criminal Nuisance, Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing, Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.