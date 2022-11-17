Police Blotter for Nov. 17, 2022

Page Police Department

October 1

Tashina Graymountain, Page — Criminal Damage, Domestic Violence. Arrest Made.

Perry Joe, Page — Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

October 3

Cole Johnson, Cameron, Arizona — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.

Elroy Yazzie, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

Brandon Dodson, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.

Nanitta Nez, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.

Dellexio Bahe, Page — Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.

October 4

Thomas Kendall, Page — Trespassing, Alcohol Offense. Cite/Summons Request.

Damian Begay, Page — Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.

Brooks Begay, Page — Domestic Violence, Endangerment, Traffic Offense. Arrest Made. Cite/Summons Request.

October 5

Tyson Begay, Tonalea, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.

October 6

Terrill Nez, Page — Failure to Appear, Alcohol Offense, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.

October 7

Julia Chapman, Page — Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.

October 9

Truman Orona, Page — Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.

Michael Bigcrow, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made. Cite/Summons Request.

October 10

Willis Navaho, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

Dellynn Wilson, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

October 11

Justin Begaye, Kaibeto, Arizona — Failure to Appear, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.

Eric Metcalf, Sioux Falls, South Dakota — Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.

Christopher Harris, Lorain, Ohio — Theft, Prop, Control Substance, Possession, Other. Custody Arrest.

John Tiefenthaler, Show Low, Arizona — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Endangerment, Manslaughter. Cite and Release.

Charles Slick, Shonto, Arizona — Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

October 12

Bryson Billah, Kaibeto, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Assault, No Weapon, Aggravated Injury. Cite/Summons Request.

Ryne Aguero, Kaibeto, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite/Summons Request.

Chester Yellowman, Kaibeto, Arizona — Probation or Parole Violation. Custody Arrest.

Marylena Yellowhair, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

October 13

Cory Nez, Marble Canyon, Arizona — Failure to Pay Fine, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

Tyrone Redshirt, Tonalea, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Justice. Custody Arrest.

Orlando Lee, Page — Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Interfering with Police, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Assault, Police, Simple. Custody Arrest.

Kyle Quimque, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Annstell Coolie, Kayenta — Warrant Arrest. Custody Arrest.

October 14

Shandon Anderson, Page — Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.

Scott Harris, Page — City Code Violation. Cite/Summons Request.

Michael Natonabah, Page — City Code Violation. Cite and Release.

Pedro Welch, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Celena Manygoats, Kaibeto, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Failure to Pay Fine, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

Jim Nelson, Page — Traffic Offense. Cite and Release.

October 15

Yvonne Zee, Kaibeto, Arizona — Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Domestic Violence. Arrest Made.

Tristan Nez, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite/Summons Request.

Monique Desmond, Tonalea, Arizona — Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon. Felony Charging Rece.

Francis Whitehat, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, False Information Report, Traffic Offense. Custody Arrest.

Scott Harris, Page — City Code Violation. Cite/Summons Request.

October 16

Amerae Baeza, Phoenix — Control Substance, Possession, Synthetic, Sale/MFG. Custody Arrest.

Angelo Estrada, Phoenix — Control Substance, Possession, Synthetic, Sale/MFG. Custody Arrest.

October 17

Raymond Boone, Kayenta — Criminal Nuisance, Disorderly Conduct. Cite/Summons Request.

October 18

Adolph June, Kaibeto, Arizona — Failure to Comply with Court Order, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

Terrill Nez, Page — Failure to Appear, Alcohol Offense, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.

Tyson Begay, Tonalea, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting, Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.

Shaun Kee, Page — Assault with a Knife, Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

Thomas Kendall, Page — Trespassing, Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.

Bryant Young, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.

Peter Diaz, Page — Control Substance, Possession, Paraphernalia, Probation or Parole Violation, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

Monica Chee, Page — Traffic Offense, Failure to Comply with Court Order, Failure to Appear, Failure to Pay Fine. Custody Arrest.

October 19

Brandon Saliego, Page — City Code Violation. Cite and Release.

Veronica Wagner, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Lanshawn Begay, Piñon, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Interfering with Police, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

October 20

Shelby Yellowman, Page — Trespassing. Custody Arrest.

Orlando Lee, Page — Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Interfering with Police, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Assault, Police, Simple. Custody Arrest.

Raymond Boone, Kayenta — Criminal Nuisance, Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

Belinda Ayze, Tonalea, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear. Custody Arrest.

Newton Charlie, The Gap, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Justice, Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.

Byron Frank, Flagstaff — Alcohol Offense. Custody Arrest.

Terrill Nez, Page — Failure to Appear, Alcohol Offense, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.

Mackell Reddye, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Sherilynn Reddye, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Scott Harris, Page — City Code Violation. Cite/Summons Request.

October 21

Joshua Smith, Kayenta — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Traffic Offense. Custody Arrest.

Aaron James, Phoenix — Trespassing. Custody Arrest.

Sharon Reddye, Kayenta — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Ryne Aguero, Kaibeto, Arizona — Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Aggravation with Other Weapon, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

October 23

Adrian Nez, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Traffic Offense. Cite and Release.

Oliver Leffew, Page — Criminal Damage, Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct. Cite/Summons Request. Arrest Made.

Austin Begay, Page — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Arrest Made.

October 24

Erwin Fowler, Kaibeto, Arizona — Trespassing. Custody Arrest.

Robert Nelson, Page — Assault, Police, Simple. Custody Arrest.

Jeremy Hudson, Page — Criminal Nuisance. Custody Arrest.

October 25

Orin Yellowman, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Cite and Release.

Jose Gamez, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

Rendell Bennett, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Custody Arrest.

Joseph Smith, Kayenta — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Custody Arrest.

Byron Grebb, Tuba City — Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.

Cole Johnson, Cameron, Arizona — Domestic Violence, Assault, Simple. Cite/Summons Request. Arrest Made.

October 26

Kynecia Dixon, Page — DUI Alcohol or Drugs. Cite and Release.

Kimberly Lewis, Page — Alcohol Offense. Cite and Release.

Anderson Lane, Tuba City — Theft, Prop, Other. Custody Arrest.

Stephen Trull, Page — Probation or Parole Violation. Custody Arrest.

October 27

Derek Ligon, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Cite and Release.

John Sanders, Kirkland, Washington — Disorderly Conduct. Cite/Summons Request.

Erwin Riggs, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

Andrea Yazzie, Page — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Sampson Walters, Tonalea, Arizona — Criminal Damage. Cite/Summons Request.

October 28

Timothy Anderson, Kayenta — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

Austin Lopez, Tonalea, Arizona — Alcohol Offense. Cite and Release.

David Brown, Chinle — DUI Alcohol or Drugs, Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.

October 29

Janelle Dickson, LeChee, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

Davphine Begay, Cameron, Arizona — Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Cite and Release.

October 30

Dane Kocjan, Page — Fraud. Custody Arrest.

Sheldon Nez, Page — Disorderly Conduct. Custody Arrest.

October 31

Justin Begaye, Kaibeto, Arizona — Failure to Appear, Theft, Prop, Shoplifting. Custody Arrest.

Dewayne Manson, Page — Criminal Nuisance, Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing, Failure to Comply with Court Order. Custody Arrest.