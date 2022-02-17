Police Blotter: Inmate victim of apparent suicide

FLAGSTAFF

On Feb. 14 at approximately 8 p.m., while conducting a security and welfare check, detention officers discovered an inmate hanging by a bed sheet which was tied around his neck and tied to the assist handle near the toilet area in the cell.

Officers immediately called for assistance and began CPR and other lifesaving measures. They also requested Emergency Medical Services.

CPR was conducted by detention staff until Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 8:20 p.m., at which time the individual was declared deceased.

The individual was housed in a cell by himself. The individual was not on suicide watch and answered “no” to the suicide questions during the initial screening process.

At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that the individual died by apparent suicide. The name and additional information will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Suspect in shooting of Red Mesa man arrested

KAFF News

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Saturday morning’s shooting in downtown Flagstaff.

Authorities say a man shot a victim using a handgun at around 1:09 a.m. in the area of the 100 block of North San Francisco Street.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Red Mesa resident Bahozhoni Lee, who was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for surgery and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage of the incident led investigators to the suspect, who has been identified as 42-year-old Craig Asplund of Flagstaff.

He was found Sunday morning in the Safeway parking lot located at 1500 East Cedar Avenue and was taken into custody.

Asplund has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on aggravated assault charges.

Zolton sniffs out large drug seizure

HOLBROOK – On Feb. 11, at approximately 8:27 a.m., the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 295 in the Holbrook area.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Zolton was utilized for a free air sniff of the vehicle.

Zolton alerted and a search of the vehicle revealed five pounds, with more than 22,000 pills of suspected fentanyl, and 4.7 pounds of black tar heroin.

The estimated street value is more than $510,000.

Daimer Morales-Vazquez, 47, of Phoenix, and Irene Rodriguez-Cervantes, 45, of Mesa, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report – Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 5.

On Jan. 31, deputies made contact with Bradley Jay Hulsey, 50, of Holbrook, at the Dollar General store in Holbrook. Hulsey was found to have a valid and confirmed warrant and weapons on his person.

Hulsey was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for the warrant, two counts of misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 2, deputies were dispatched to Lakeside for a disorderly call. Charles Parkinson, 41, of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for threatening, assault and disorderly conduct.

On Feb. 3, deputies made contact with a driver in Snowflake. A DUI investigation was conducted and Shaun McDonnel, 58, of Snowflake, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI to the slightest and DUI/drugs.

On Feb. 4, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 277 and Buckskin Road. A DUI investigation was conducted. Jessie Ahboah was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for aggravated DUI.

On Feb. 4, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and State Route 277. A DUI investigation was conducted and Cameron Baker, 23, of Overgaard, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for aggravated DUI.

On Feb. 4, deputies made contact with a vehicle on State Route 77 and U.S. 60. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be asleep behind the wheel at the intersection. A DUI investigation was conducted. Louden Wall-Tiffany, 27, of Show Low, was arrested for DUI related charges.

On Feb. 4, deputies were dispatched to Lakeside for reports of an unknown subject on property. Douglas Osburn, 29, of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for burglary in the third degree, possession of narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusing to provide identification and valid and confirmed warrants.

On Feb. 5, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Vallery Lane in Lakeside. During the traffic stop, a vehicle was attempting to back up, nearly hitting a deputy’s fully marked patrol vehicle. A DUI investigation was conducted and Nannette Lee, 38, of Whiteriver, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI-related charges.