Police Blotter: NM State Police discover 580 pounds of marijuana

GALLUP

On July 31, the New Mexico State Police discovered 495 packages of marijuana weighing 580 pounds in a semi-trailer at the Port of Entry west of Gallup, according to a state police news release.

The packages were concealed inside 20 Home Depot boxes in the trailer of the semi.

The driver, Binyam Getahun, 36, of Alexandria, Virginia and the co-driver, Mazemr Belayneh, 64, of Snellville, Georgia were both arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute.

Traffic stop reveals dangerous drugs

HOLBROOK – On July 28, a Navajo County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 160 at Milepost 375 (west of Kayenta) for a speed violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy observed criminal activity and a search of the vehicle revealed 13 large plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance. The substance was field tested with results positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the drug was 22.8 pounds, which has a street value of $612,864.

Two of the four occupants were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail. Jose Juan Valenzuela, 35, and Leysi Martinez Victoriano, 24, both of Mesa, Arizona, were charged with dangerous drug transportation, possession and possession for use.