Police Blotter | Panama City Beach police charge 2 suspects in death of Navajo man from Arizona

The News Herald/USA TODAY NETWORK

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.

Panama City Beach police have charged two suspects in the murder of a Navajo Nation man initially thought to have died of natural causes while vacationing in the area.

According to a PCB Police Department press release, Scottie Black, 40, who turned himself in over the weekend, is being held in the Bay County Jail on charges of murder and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Didda Johnson, 34, has a warrant for her arrest on accessory charges after-the-fact of murder, fraudulent use of a credit card, and providing false information to law enforcement.

The press release states that the victim, Tyrell Sagg, 41, was Johnson’s boyfriend.

Sagg and the suspects are all members of the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

Apparent suicide ID’d as Page man

FLAGSTAFF – An inmate who on Feb. 15 was found hanging by a bedsheet was identified as Christopher Kelly, 49, of Page, the victim of an apparent suicide.

His death is under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the county medical examiner.

On the evening of Feb. 15 at approximately 8 p.m., detention officers discovered Kelly while conducting a security and welfare check. The officers immediately called for assistance and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other lifesaving measures.

Detention staff tried CPR until Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over.

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 8:20 p.m. when Kelly was declared deceased.

Kelly was housed in a cell by himself, was not on suicide watch, and answered “no” to the suicide questions during the screening process.

The Page Police had arrested Kelly on Feb. 10 for two failure to appear warrants. He was booked into the sheriff’s office holding facility in Page and then transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility in Flagstaff on Saturday, Feb. 12. He was being held on a $5,000 bond out of the Page Justice Court and a $500 bond out of the Flagstaff Justice Court.

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report – Feb. 6 through 12

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, Feb. 6, through Saturday, Feb. 12.

On Feb. 6, a disorderly call from Heber resulted in the arrest of Richard Hernandez, 32, of Overgaard, for disorderly conduct/fighting.

On Feb. 8, deputies responded to Joseph City due to reports of an individual causing a disturbance. Marco Dixson Jr., of Joseph City, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for disorderly conduct/domestic violence and assault.

On Feb. 10, deputies received a report of damage to jail property. Basil Kaliym Harris Assing, 35, of Sun Valley, was charged with destruction to a public jail.

On Feb. 10, a traffic stop was conducted State Route 260 at milepost 307. After a DUI investigation, Dino Duke Adams, 29. of California, was arrested for DUI/drugs.

On Feb. 11, during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 295 near Sun Valley, Daimer Morales-Vasquez, 47, of Phoenix, and Irene Rodruguez-Cervantes, 45, of Mesa, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation and possession of narcotic drugs.

On Feb. 11, a traffic stop Overgaard led to the arrest of Sebastian Kolbe Bautistam, 23, of Phoenix, for DUI to the slightest degree.

On Feb. 10, a disorderly call in Lakeside resulted in the arrest of Sarah Powers, 38, of Lakeside, for disorderly conduct.

On Feb. 12, reports of a disturbance in Lakeside led to the arrest of Fernando Bazan, 34, of Lakeside, for assault/domestic violence. Shawnee George, 35, of Show Low, was arrested for criminal domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Fatal semi rollover crash on I- 40

PREWITT, N.M. –On Feb. 22, at approximately 5:15 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal commercial motor vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 40 near milepost 65, east of Prewitt.

The initial investigation shows a 2021 International CMV, driven by Craig Wendt, 34, of Goodyear, Arizona, was traveling east on Interstate 40.

For unknown reasons the CMV left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled.

The driver, Wendt, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were properly used.

This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.