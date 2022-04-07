Police Blotter | Reward for info on death of woman in Laguna

ALBUQUERQUE

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Mona Renee Vallo.

On March 9, passers-by discovered the body of Vallo on U.S. Route 66, New Mexico Highway 124, mile marker 20, in Laguna Pueblo.

Her injuries were consistent with a hit-and-run crash. She may have been struck at approximately 7 p.m. on the date her body was found.

Vallo was a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and a resident of Acoma.

“The deaths of too many Native American men and women remain unsolved,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “We are working with the Pueblo of Laguna Public Safety Department to give Mona’s family the justice they deserve. The public can help by contacting us if they have any information about her death.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online to tips.fbi.gov.

Illegal drug sale investigation leads to 3 arrests

HOLBROOK – On March 30, after a three-month investigation of illegal drug sales and the execution of a search warrant, Seth Lee Taylor, 31, Faith Ann Taylor, 53, and Desiree Nicole Splane, 23, all of Show Low, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for drug charges.

Police, deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in Show Low. During a search of the residence, six Xanax pills, two Fentanyl pills, and 37 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Seth Taylor and Splane were both arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Faith Taylor was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report: March 20 to 26

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, March 20, through Saturday, March 26.

On March 24, during a traffic stop in Holbrook, Kristin Lee Herms, 34, of Winslow, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for DUI related charges.

On March 21, during a traffic stop on State Route 260, Norma Jo Goodman, 41, of Payson, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI related charges.

On March 24, during a traffic stop on State Route 260, Jose Alberto Garcia, 22, of Springerville, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex on DUI related charges, liquor in a motor vehicle and a warrant.