Police Brief | Sheriff’s office K-9 team make methamphetamine arrest

FLAGSTAFF

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, around 7 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team Cpl. Waibel and K-9 Dex conducted a traffic stop on an eastbound vehicle on I-40 near Two Guns.

The vehicle was occupied by one person who indicated he was driving to Phoenix from Los Angeles. During the traffic stop, Waibel located a bag in the vehicle’s passenger compartment that contained several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and booked into Flagstaff’s Coconino County Detention Facility. The heat-sealed bags were weighed at the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 24 pounds.

The driver was identified as a 33-year-old California resident and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff for charges related to transporting dangerous drugs for sale.