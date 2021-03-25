Police Report: 2 arrested with $17,00 worth of meth

HOLBROOK

On Friday, March 19, two people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with a street value of $17,180, reports the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

Judith Sueann Moore, 36, of Winslow, and Venita Faye Owens-Castaneda, 63, of Heber, Arizona, face charges including dangerous drug transportation and dangerous drug possession for sale.

A sergeant with the Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped their vehicle at 5:52 a.m. on State Route 87, mile marker 340, near Winslow.

During the investigation, 7.67 ounces of methamphetamine was found.

Reward of up to $10,000 for Sawmill murders

PHOENIX – A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for murder of two brothers in Sawmill, Arizona.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are seeking information about the March 21, 2020, murder of Matthew and Phillip Reagan.

The brothers were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths. The medical examiner ruled both deaths to be a homicide.

Joseph Dedman Jr., Apache County sheriff, said, “Although it has been a year since this deliberate and brutal crime occurred, we have to remember that the families of both brothers continue to experience the pain of their loss as if it just occurred yesterday.

“Our purpose is to ensure we bring those responsible to justice,” he said, “and to at least bring closure and healing to the loved ones of both Matthew and Philip Reagan.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Phoenix office at 623-466-1999, Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations at 928-871-7519, or the Apache County Sheriff’s Office at 800-352-1850.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov

Reward offered for info on Shiprock man’s death

ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Isiah Terrell Billy.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Billy’s body was found in a wash east of the Sinclair gas station near Mile Marker 23 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.

The cause of death is pending but considered suspicious.

Billy, who was 30 at the time, lived in Shiprock.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

FBI requests info on Nenahnezad death

ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of David Russell Jr.

On Jan. 5, 2020, Russell’s body was found in his residence south of the chapter house in Nenahnezad, New Mexico.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head.

Russell was 53 years old.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.