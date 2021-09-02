Police Report: Man charged with vandalism at Santa Fe Trader Joe’s

The New Mexican

SANTA FE

Santa Fe Police arrested a man accused of smashing numerous car windows in the Trader Joe’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Begay, 32, was charged with 12 counts of criminal damage to property.

He is suspected of breaking car windows with wrenches, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. before locating and arresting Begay. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

3 arrested for $25K worth of fentanyl pills

HOLBROOK – Three people were arrested Aug. 23 for narcotic drugs after a search warrant was served at a home in Show Low, Arizona, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team and Show Low Police Department investigated suspected drug trafficking and drug sales in the Show Low area.

Arrested were Christopher Skinner, 34, of Show Low, Haley Chilcutt, 32, of Show Low, and Brianna Brown, 36, of Lakeside.

Skinner and Brown were transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for possession of a narcotic drugs. Chilcutt was charged with transportation, possession and possession of paraphernalia.

The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of nearly 900 fentanyl pills with a street value of more than $25,000.

Hate crimes increase, FBI reports

ALBUQUERQUE – Law enforcement agencies in New Mexico reported 55 hate crime incidents in 2020, an increase from 50 reported the year before, according to an FBI news release.

This increase adds urgency to an FBI campaign to get victims to come forward.

The data was included in the Hate Crime Statistics, 2020, a report released by the FBI on Monday.

“The FBI wants everyone in New Mexico and across the nation to know that we are going after hate crimes,” Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said. “There is no place in our communities for hate.”

Anyone who was a victim or a witness to a hate-related incident is encouraged to report it to law enforcement and the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be sent online at tips.fbi.gov.

Most of the reports in New Mexico involved a bias against race, ethnicity, or ancestry, with 35 incidents.

The Albuquerque FBI Division is in the midst of a campaign to build public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting to law enforcement.