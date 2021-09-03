Capital Briefs: Emergency Management issues heavy rain warning

WINDOW ROCK

The Department of Emergency Management issued a severe weather warning for expected heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms moving west to east across the Nation starting Wednesday morning.

A “drying out” period is expected beginning today. Chance of monsoon showers are forecast for Friday through next Tuesday.

If chapters need help with response efforts, please send an email to the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development at MonsoonRelief@NavajoChapters.org.

Community Health Representatives, under the Navajo Department of Health, are also providing support and assistance for elderly residents and those with health conditions.

The Navajo Division of Transportation will work as quickly as possible to clear roadways and repair roads in the event of more road washouts this week.

Tuba City hospital receives telehealth award

WASHINGTON – More than $260,000 in relief funding was awarded to Tuba City Regional Health Care under the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

The funds will be used to purchase internet services, a mobile telehealth clinic, telemedicine carts, and cell phones.

This equipment will help connect patients from the Navajo Nation in remote locations – who may lack access to transportation, internet connectivity or phone service – with primary care and specialty providers.

Funding was awarded during Round 2 of the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, established by the CARES Act, which was passed last March. Additional funds came from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

The program supports efforts of health care providers to serve patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the pandemic.

Rep. Tom O’Hallaran said, “We must continue working to ensure that every Arizonan is able to access this essential service, especially those in rural, tribal, and underserved areas.”

Personnel Dept. job fairs

WINDOW ROCK – The Department of Personnel Management will host five job fairs at the following locations and times:

• LeChee Chapter House, Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

• Shiprock Chapter House, Thursday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

• Round Rock Chapter House, Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

• Coyote Canyon Chapter House, Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

• Navajo Nation Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

The general public and residents are welcome to attend and apply. Check DPM website for information including the Navajo Nation employment application, job vacancy listing, and other job opportunities.

Bring completed employment application and valid state driver’s license, Certificate of Indian Blood, and other documents.

DPM will verify completed packets, log them in, and forward to the respective department for assessment and/or interviews.

Also onsite will be the Office of Background Investigations, Navajo Department of Workforce Development, Navajo Head Start, Navajo Nation Emergency Medical Services, and Navajo Police Department-Recruitment.

Information: http://www.dpm.navajo-nsn.gov or 928- 871-6330.

Violence against women teleconference

WINDOW ROCK – On Aug. 20, the U.S. Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women hosted a teleconference exploring ways to start a new pilot program that would provide grants to victim service providers, tribal organizations and others that provide financial assistance to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty said, “When we talk about victims and these crimes, we also want to address the fact that this is an act of violence, so there needs to be a cycle of healing that is provided to survivors.

“We need to be flexible,” she said, “to the unique needs of these victims and survivors of violence so that we may begin building up needed long-term healing.”

The objective of the program is to allow greater flexibility to meet the needs of survivors. Although several programs support shelter and transitional housing, none provide cash to help keep victims in their homes and even fewer pay for housing-related costs such as utilities, furniture, and household supplies.

Crotty said, “There is a clear need for financial assistance for these victims, survivors and their families as the Navajo Nation does not have the type of resources that are required to accommodate these victims’ needs.”

She noted the large land area and multiple jurisdictions on the Navajo Nation, saying it would take her a 140-mile round-trip to see an examiner or get trauma services.”

Also providing testimony were members of the Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians, Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa, Menominee Tribe, and the Association of Village Council Presidents of Alaska.

Shiprock Judicial District court building closure

SHIPROCK — The Shiprock Judicial District court building was closed beginning Tuesday. Minimal court personnel will be available to provide limited essential services.

All petitions for domestic violence protection orders and any emergency matters are to be emailed to Aneth Judicial District at anethcourt@navajo-nsn.gov until further notice.

The Shiprock Judicial District Court may be contacted by telephone at 505-368-1270 for more information.

All scheduled hearings today and Friday are continued until further notice. Talk to your counsel before calling the court.

Information on how to file for a protection order, visit http://www.courts.navajo-nsn.gov/ProtectionOrders.html.